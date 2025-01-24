PUBG Mobile star Zyol joins 4Merical Vibes

Mongolian club 4Merical Vibes signed PUBG Mobile star Zyol. The organization has directly been invited to the PMGO 2025 main event, which will take place in April in Uzbekistan. With his inclusion in the lineup, the team will strive to achieve major titles this year. The organization has been performing outstandingly since 2023.

Tencent has already announced the roadmap and major events for the PUBG Mobile Esports 2025 season. Many teams from around the world are making changes in their rosters for this season. The game publisher will invest a huge prize pool of $10 million in the 2025 season.

4Merical signs ex IHC Esports' PUBG Mobile pro Zyol

On January 24, 2025, 4Merical Vibes officially announced the signing of Zyol in the team. The club posted:

“Introducing the unstoppable force, Zyol, MVP of PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023, as he joins 4Merical Vibes. Returning from his journey with IHC Esports, Zyol is ready to dominate once again, bringing his championship mindset to our team. Let's rise to new heights together. Welcome Zyol”.

Zyol, a PUBGM veteran, played for more than four years for IHC Esports. He earned many grand titles under the banner of the club. He helped the organization conquer the PMGC 2023, the most prestigious annual tournament of PUBG Mobile. He was the best-performing player in the event and was awarded the MVP trophy.

Zyol and his teammates struggled in the second half of 2024. IHC stumbled completely in the previous edition of the Global Championship and was eliminated from the competition during its initial stages. The club recently parted ways with their four players, including Zyol and Godless.

4Merical Vibes has enjoyed great success in the past two years. The firm finished seventh in the PMGC 2024. DOK and Co. delivered a great performance at the event. The team also had a fantastic run in their regional events as the side won both editions of the PMSL CSA last year. A few days back, Apex left the team and joined IHC Esports.

The addition of Zyol will strengthen the lineup. He will also look to make a comeback in his new home. Under the leadership of DOK, 4Merical Vibes will aim to claim an international title this year.

A total of three global tournaments are planned to be held in 2025. The main event of the PMGO Uzbekistan will take place on April 12 and 13. The team will also be seen playing in the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) CSA, a regional event.

