PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 main event: Invited teams revealed

Tencent has announced the invited teams for the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 main event, which will be held on April 12-13, 2025. Registration for the tournament is currently open. The main event will feature 16 teams, of which eight will qualify from the initial stages and the remaining will earn a direct spot.

PMGO 2025 is scheduled to be played in several stages, with the final few stages set to take place offline in Uzbekistan. This is the second edition of the Global Open and has a total prize pool of $500,000, the same as its first edition.

Invited teams for PMGO 2024 main event

Four teams were directly invited to the main event of the Global Open based on their performance in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2024. Of the remaining four teams, three will be selected from the upcoming regional events and one team from Japan will be invited.

Here are the names of the invited teams and slot distribution:

Europe - Regnum Carya Esports

- Regnum Carya Esports MENA - Nigma Galaxy

- Nigma Galaxy Central and South Asia (CSA) - 4Merical Vibes

- 4Merical Vibes Americas - Influence Rage

- Influence Rage South East Asia (SEA) - PMSL 2025 SEA Spring champion

- PMSL 2025 SEA Spring champion China - 1 team from PEL 2025 Spring

- 1 team from PEL 2025 Spring South Korea - PMGO Korea Qualifier

- PMGO Korea Qualifier Japan - 1 team, TBD

Regnum Carya Esports will be the invited team representing Europe. The Turkish club was the runner-up of the PMGC 2024 and many top-tier players, including Sylas, Rayz, Wild, and Loxy.

Nigma Galaxy, who finished third in the PMGC 2024, will represent the MENA region at this event. Influence Rage from the Americas also got a spot. The Brazilian team was fourth in the PMGC.

4Merical Vibes from the Central and South Asia region was invited to the contest. The Mongolian club was seventh in the PMGC 2024. The team signed former IHC athlete Zyol ahead of the tournament.

PMSL 2025 SEA Spring will be hosted in the coming months. The winning team will get a direct spot in the PMGO main event. PEL China 2025 Spring will also start in the coming months. The top team after the initial five months of the regular season will earn a seat in the main event.

