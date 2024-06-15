4Merical Vibes crowned champions of PMSL 2024 CSA Spring

4Merical Vibes lifted the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 CSA Spring trophy in emphatic fashion. The Mongolian crew scored 195 points in 18 matches of the Grand Finals. The club walked away with a cash prize of $37,600. Their star player DOK was the MVP and Gunslinger of the tournament, while Apex was the Grenade Master.

Falcon Force, who signed the ex-Stalwart’s squad, clinched the runner-up title. They accumulated 171 points, including 96 eliminations. The team ensured $22,600 in prize money. Their member TOP was the second-best individual performer in the event. Only these top two teams achieved three Chicken Dinners each in this PMSL Grand Finals.

The top five teams from the tournament have acquired a spot in the PUBG Mobile Esports World Cup 2024 Riaydh, which is set in July. Four of them have qualified for the Group Stage, while the fifth-ranked club has advanced to its Survival Stage.

PMSL 2024 CSA Spring Finals highlights

MadBulls Esports too had a spectacular run as the side concluded the event in third position with 146 points and two Chicken Dinners. They maintained their rhythm till the very end and earned $21,200 in prize money.

IHC Esports, the reigning world champions, achieved fourth rank with 135 points, including 71 frags. The Mongolian roster had a bad run on Day 2 but bounced back in their last six encounters on Sunday and managed to reach the World Cup 2024.

RUKH Esports also came fifth with 130 points and one Chicken Dinner. The squad somehow made it to the Survival Stage of the World Cup. Lake Esports obtained the sixth position with 125 points and two Chicken Dinners. DRS Gaming from Nepal faltered on the final day and slipped to seventh place with 125 points.

De Muerte also lost their momentum in the last few matches and ended up in eighth spot with 124 points, including 69 eliminations. HBT and Stronger Esports came in ninth and tenth with 121 and 120 points respectively. Everest Gaming was 11th with 106 points.

A1 Esports from Bangladesh had an average event, ending up 12th with 105 points. Horaa Esports from Nepal also faltered in the PMSL Finals and came 13th with 98 points in 18 matches. ASagi8 from Pakistan struggled throughout the Finals and ranked 14th with 91 points. R3gicide and 52Esports from Pakistan were in the last two on the overall points table.