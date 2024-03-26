Team Falcons acquires former Stalwart Esports’ PUBG Mobile roster

In a surprise move, Team Falcons signed the ex-PUBG Mobile lineup of Stalwart Esports on March 26, 2024. The star Mongolian roster has had numerous notable achievements over the last three years and is considered one of the best squads in the world. With the signing, the popular Saudi Arabian club will be looking to claim some big titles.

Notably, Team Falcons has also a PUBG Mobile lineup in the Middle East. The firm entered the scene in 2021 and clinched many regional tournaments. The organization also had a lineup in Kazakhstan called Falcons White, but they disbanded the squad earlier this year.

Team Falcons, the former Stalwart Esports squad, will be seen competing in the upcoming Qualifier Finals stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024. The renowned lineup will aim to lift the first big trophy under the banner of their new organization. They will also take part in the PMSL Central and South Asia Spring.

Team Falcons’ PUBG Mobile roster

Here is the four-man lineup;

Action - Suhbat Galtsalam

ICY - Tengis Batnasan

NIRZED - Nur Zed

TOP - Burenbayar Altangerel

Senator - Batkhurel Jargalsaihan (Coach)

Earlier this year, Stalwart Esports disbanded their two-year-long lineup, which came as a shock to many. After several attempts, the company failed to renew the contracts with these players.

The Mongolian roster was the second-best performing team after IHC Esports in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023. These players had exceptional performances throughout the biggest tournament of the year.

Action and Top are both known for their strong gameplay and prowess in the scene worldwide, and both have claimed many accolades in the last three years. NIRZED was added to the lineup in early 2022 and has played an instrumental role since. ICY, an ex-IHC player, joined the squad in February 2023.

Team Falcons has Senator as a coach, who has been with the lineup for over three years. Under his guidance, the squad has conquered many notable PUBG Mobile tournaments.

While playing for Stalwart Esports, they notched all four PMPL South Asia Championships. The organization earned seventh, fourth, and second positions in the PMGC 2021, 2022, and 2023 editions, respectively. They also won two seasons of the PMPL South Asia with these players. They will now try to gain the same level of success in their home.