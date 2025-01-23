IHC Esports bids farewell to its PUBG Mobile players Godless, Rogue, Zyol, and Abely

On January 23, 2025, Mongolia’s IHC Esports parted ways with its PUBG Mobile players Godless, Rogue, Zyol, and Abely. This move came right before the start of the 2025 season. The organisation was the winner of the Global Championship (PMGC) 2023, but it faced tough challenges in 2024. The team recently resigned two players Alex and Apex.

IHC Esports has made changes to its roster for the PUBG Mobile 2025 season. Tencent, the game publisher, has already announced roadmap and major tournaments for this season. Registration for the Global Open (PMGO) is underway, but pro players are not allowed to register. Eight teams will be invited directly to the main event.

Godless, Rogue, Zyol, and Abely leave IHC Esports

Trending

On January 23, 2025, IHC Esports announced the departure of Godless, Rogue, Zyol, and Abely from the team via its social media pages. The organisation thanked them for their contributions. The club achieved magnificent success with the help of these athletes.

The Mongolian club was previously known as Z3US Esports. It entered the PUBG Mobile scene in mid 2019 and has grabbed many titles since then. The team came into the spotlight after winning the PMCO 2020 Wildcard. Zyol and Abely were also a part of the roster. The team surprised everyone by claiming the third rank in the PMGC 2020.

IHC made some changes to its squad in 2021. Godless joined the roster in January that year. The organisation had a mediocre run in some tournaments. The team finished fifth in the PMGC 2022. The organisation displayed amazing performances in the PMGC 2023 and became the world champion; Zyol was crowned as the most valuable player of the tournament.

IHC Esports signed Rogue in April 2024. The club had a good start to the year as it earned the fourth position in the inaugural edition of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO). The side claimed fourth rank in the PMSL CSA Spring.

The squad had a mediocre performance in the World Cup and finished 11th there. It also failed to defend its PMGC title and was eliminated earlier from the Global Championship 2024.

IHC Esports resigned Alex and Apex a few days ago. Demo, who joined the club in 2022, is still a part of the team. The Mongolian club will announce its full roster in the coming days, and aim to bounce back in the PUBG Mobile 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.