3 best games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB file size (2021)

PUBG Mobile is a sensational battle royale game that is enjoyed by millions all over the world. Aside from the global version, there are many regional versions of the game that can be enjoyed in countries where the original version is banned.

Despite its mammoth popularity, PUBG Mobile cannot be enjoyed by many players as it takes up considerable storage space. Players with low-storage requirements can have their pick from the following Android games that have a low file size.

Android games like PUBG Mobile which require less storage

Here are the Android games like PUBG Mobile whose file sizes are below 100 MB:

1) Battle Royale 3D- Warrior63

The ambience, gameplay and game mechanics of this title is quite like that of PUBG Mobile. Developed by LQ-GAME, players are tasked with escaping the Poision Circle as quickly as possible. Readers can download it for free from the Google Play Store or click here to be redirected.

The map covers an area of 4 km x 4 km and matches last for around 15 minutes. The game also features a new car and boat driving system that will aid players in their quest for survival.

Size: 66 MB

2) Fire Force: Shooting Survival

Due to the cyberpunk nature of the game, players can find a few similarities with PUBG Mobile’s latest 1.7.0 update. From airdrops to loot boxes, players will not run out of supplies or ammunition during matches.

Mobile gamers can enjoy playing with their friends in the 5 vs 5 game modes. They can also make use of modern equipment like drones and energy shields to improve their chances of survival. Fire Force can be enjoyed offline as well as online.

Size: 73 MB

3) PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Mobile gamers can enjoy a multiplayer mode, training mode, and more by connecting with people online. The game revolves around shooting and survival mechanics like PUBG Mobile and can be downloaded here.

They can also enjoy a single player mode without an internet connection. There are more than twenty action packed missions that players can play offline. Aside from missions, players can also take part in daily events and challenges.

Size: 91 MB

Disclaimer: This list is in no particular order and reflects the personal views of the writer.

