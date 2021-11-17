PUBG Mobile 1.7 update Royale Pass server start time and leaked rewards

The PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update was rolled out today, and players are excited about the newly introduced features. The Arcane X PUBG Mobile collaboration brought a new game mode, Mirror World.
The update has also brought forth some of the previous game modes that were popular on PUBG Mobile. Aside from the modes, players are also looking forward to the upcoming Royale Pass.
PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update start time
The arrival of the 1.7.0 update varied from platform to platform. The timings are given below:
- Apple App Store: 8.30 AM IST
- Google Play Store: 6.30 PM IST
The update took up about 690 MB of storage space on Android devices. iOS players had to reserve a total of 1.68 GB to get PUBG Mobile updated to its latest version.
PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 Royale Pass
The Royale Pass Month 5 is titled Mirror Realm, and it will arrive on 19 November 2021. As always, the Royale Pass will be available for one month and thus conclude on 19 December 2021.
The upcoming Royale Pass is expected to bring forth exciting rewards ranging from Vanguard Suit to weapon skins. Some of the leaked rewards are given below:
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and its lighter version are banned in India. Players are requested to enjoy the regional version, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and wait for the BGMI 1.7.0 update to arrive.