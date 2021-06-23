How to get a free rename card in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access version has been released for all Android users. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. All progress from the trial version will be carried forward to the final release.

Similar to its global counterpart, players require a rename card to change their existing IGN. This card can be purchased from the in-game store by spending 180 UC, which is a lot for many users. However, players have an opportunity to obtain it for free as compensation for the data migration.

How to get a free rename card in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Rename card in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India features an option for users to transfer their data from the global version to Battlegrounds Mobile India, including their inventory nicknames, character ID, achievements, RP, and more.

Developers are providing numerous rewards to the users, which include a rename card for transferring their account. Here are the steps that they can follow to migrate their data and procure the card:

Step 1: Players need to open Battlegrounds Mobile India and log in using any available means. They need to accept the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service after going through them when they first sign in.

Players need to confirm whether they reside in India

Step 2: They will be prompted to create a new character. Once they have completed it, a dialog box will appear. They need to confirm where they reside in India. Press yes.

Press 'Yes, please continue'

Step 3: A pop up will appear asking whether they wish to transfer their data from the prior application. Tap on the ‘Yes, please continue' button.

Provide the consent for data transfer

Step 4: Then, users must provide consent about the data transfer. They can press ‘yes’ to continue.

Select and sign in through one of the social network account linked to the global account

Step 5: Next, players have to select and log in to the social network account linked to the global account.

It is important to note that the data can only be transferred through Facebook or Twitter.

Tap on 'yes' to go ahead with data transfer

Step 6: After they have logged in with the preferred platform, they will have to tap ‘yes’ to go ahead with the data migration.

Players will get a rename card and pre-registration reward for migrating their data

Step 7: Once the data transfer is complete, the rewards will be sent to the mail section. Players can claim a rename card and use it to change their name.

