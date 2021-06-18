Krafton's response on why Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) doesn't support data transfer via Google Play login

With the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access version, the game's developers have provided players with an option to carry forward their progress from the game's global version.

However, it is essential to note that this feature will only be available until December 31st, 2021. After transferring the data to BGMI, it won't be retrievable in the global version.

However, many users faced an issue because their Google Play account was linked to PUBG Mobile. The publisher has since clarified the issue.

Krafton clarifies Battlegrounds Mobile India data transfer support via Google Play Login

Publishers mentioned the following in the support section of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official website regarding the data transfer:

"The data transfer can only be implemented by using your Facebook/Twitter account.”

Here is a screenshot from the support section

“In the case of Google Play Games account, Google no longer supports logins through an embedded browser. Since BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a newly released game this year, data transfers will not be available through Google Play Games accounts.”

This means that users who have their PUBG Mobile ID linked only to Google accounts cannot transfer the data. However, many players have claimed to have found a workaround for this problem by binding their global account with Twitter or Facebook and then transferring data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to transfer data in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Step 1: Open Battlegrounds Mobile India and then log in with any of the available methods.

Press yes

Step 2: Next, they have to create a character and confirm whether they reside in India.

Tap Yes please continue

Step 3: Then, a pop-up will appear asking users whether they wish to transfer their data. Press ‘Yes, please continue.’

Players have to tap on "Yes" to go-ahead

Step 4: Players have to provide their consent for data transfer by tapping on the yes button.

Login through one of the platforms

Step 5: A dialog box will appear to select the social media network account they have used in the prior app. The available options include Facebook and Twitter.

Finally, press yes to complete the data transfer

Step 6: Users will be required to reconfirm if they want to transfer the data from the older app. Once they press yes, the process will be completed.

