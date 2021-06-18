Top 3 PUBG Mobile features that are modified in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has long been awaited by Indian fans and had earlier flooded the Google Play Store at the commencement of its pre-registrations. It achieved 7.6 million registrations on the very first day.

The release of Battlegrounds Mobile India as early access meant that players part of the beta testing could try out the game before its release. It has received an overwhelming response as the slots were full within a few hours.

However, users with iOS devices will have to wait for their turn as the game is yet to be made available to them.

Battlegrounds Mobile India modified features

Here are some of the features modified in Battlegrounds Mobile India compared to the PUBG Mobile global version.

1) Hit Effect

Hit effect colors have been restricted

In the global version of the game, players can set red as one of the hit effect colors. However, when it comes to Battlegrounds Mobile India, this option has been modified, and red isn't among the options offered to players.

They can only select the hit effect color from light green, dark green, and light yellow. Currently, the damage effect color is restricted to the latter two.

This is in line with the announcement made by Krafton about PUBG Mobile India back in November, where it was revealed that the game would only have a green hit effect.

2) Gameplay changes

On being killed, the following message will be displayed

There are very few gameplay changes, and the title is similar to PUBG Mobile to a large extent. However, when the enemy kills a player, the message will state, "you were defeated by someone."

Insteaded kill - finished will be displayed

The same change can be observed by the users when they kill someone as the message will read, "You finished someone."

Additionally, players below 18 years of age will be able to play the game for a maximum of three hours per day, with the spending limit at INR 7000 per day.

3) Matchmaking

Players don't have the option to change servers in Battlegrounds Mobile India

In the global version of PUBG Mobile, players change their servers and play with users worldwide. However, Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusively available for Indian players. Therefore, matchmaking with global players is not possible.

BGMI is set as a virtual training ground, and multiple messages will be displayed in-game, reiterating the virtual name of the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu