Battlegrounds Mobile India APK+OBB download links for Android devices

Many players have received early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India, and the developers have a lot in store for them.

The rewards for the launch event missions have also been revealed. Here are the rewards that players will get based on the download threshold:

On reaching one million downloads: Supply Crate Coupon *2

On reaching five million downloads: Classic Crate Coupon *1

On reaching ten million downloads: Constable Set

Players can download Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play Store or by using the APK and OBB files of the game.

Downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India using the APK and OBB files

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s APK file: Click here

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s OBB file: Click here

Alternative link: Click here

The size of the APK and OBB files are 72 MB and 637 MB, respectively. Players must ensure that their devices have enough space before downloading the files.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India via APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Players must download the APK and OBB files of Battlegrounds Mobile India using the links given above.

Step 2: Once the files have been downloaded, players have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install the APK file.

Step 3: Next, players should rename the OBB file to “main.15255.com.pubg.imobile“ and paste it in the following directory: Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile

(Players will have to create a folder with the name “com.pubg.imobile” if there isn’t one already)

Players have to download the Resource Packs

Step 4: Players can open Battlegrounds Mobile India and pick between the low-spec and HD resource packs. Their sizes are 379.6MB and 618.2 MB, respectively.

Players can then log in to their accounts and enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices.

Players will also be able to retrieve their progress and items from their old PUBG Mobile account. The last date for doing this is December 31st, 2021.

Google Play Store method

Android users can also download the Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access via the Google Play Store (if they are selected for the Beta Program). They can apply for the program by clicking here.

