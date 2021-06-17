Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) official gameplay images, first look, features, and more

Early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India has been released on the Google Play Store, allowing players to test out the game before releasing the final version. Interestingly, all the purchases and progress in this version will be stored and available in the final release.

Players can download it from the Play Store or use the APK and OBB files for the same.

Battlegrounds Mobile India early access

Gameplay and other details

In terms of gameplay, Battlegrounds Mobile India is quite similar to PUBG Mobile's global version. However, there is a significant difference in the way the game is set up.

The message is displayed when players start the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been set up as a virtual training ground. The same is displayed to players even when they open the game. The exact instructions are reiterated in verbal form when players commence playing the game.

A notice which will appear when players start a match

Here are a few pictures of Battlegrounds Mobile India's gameplay:

(An image of Battlegrounds Mobile India's gameplay)

(An image of Battlegrounds Mobile India's gameplay)

Players can also watch the video below:

Hit effect

Battlegrounds Mobile India has only green hit effect

Krafton, in an earlier press release, had announced that the Indian version of the game would feature a green hit effect. Battlegrounds Mobile India only has green hit effects in contrast to the red one in the game's global version.

However, the players have the option to change the effect colors to different shades of green.

Modes

Here is a list of game modes available in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The following game modes are available in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Classic

Erangel Livik Miramar Sanhok Karakin

Arcade

Quick Match War Sniper Training

EvoGround

Payload 2.0

Arena

Team Deathmatch Arena Training Gun Game Domination Assault

Age restriction

Players below 18 years of age will face specific restriction

Privacy Policy and Terms of Service shed light on the restrictions imposed on players under 18 years of age. They will play a maximum of three hours every day, and the spending limit on paid services is capped at a maximum of ₹7000 per day.

Account transfer

Users will be able to transfer their items to Battlegrounds Mobile India

As suggested by the leaks and hints by PUBG Mobile influencers, gamers are provided with an opportunity to migrate their older data to the particular Indian version. Additionally, all of their existing items, including in-game currency, cosmetics, and more, will be transferred.

Here is a guide that players can follow to transfer their accounts.

