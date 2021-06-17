Players have the option to transfer their PUBG Mobile account to Battlegrounds Mobile India to get all their items back.

Several Indian PUBG Mobile influencers, including Ghatak and GodNixon, hinted earlier hinted that players would be getting all their items back in Battlegrounds Mobile India. this has turned out to be true as early access to the game features an option to transfer data.

Here is a guide on how players can transfer their PUBG Mobile account to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to transfer older PUBG Mobile account to Battlegrounds Mobile India

The steps for transferring the account to Battlegrounds Mobile India have been listed below:

Step 1: Once the players have downloaded and installed Battlegrounds Mobile India, they must open the game.

Here is a guide to downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2: They have to log in with one of the available options: Twitter, Facebook, and Play Games.

Create a new character

Step 3: Users will be prompted to create a new character.

Press yes

Step 4: After creating one, a dialog box will appear, asking users to confirm whether they reside in India. Press Yes. Next, players must provide their consent for data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Provide the consent to transfer the data by pressing 'Yes, please continue

Players have to tap on "Yes" to provide to reconfirm the data transfer

Step 5: A dialog box will appear, providing users with details regarding data transfer and prompting users to reconfirm. Press ‘Yes’

Choose the platform to which they have linked to their account.

Step 6: Then, users have to select the social network linked to their PUBG Mobile ID in the prior application. The available ones include Facebook and Twitter.

Tap on "Yes" to complete the process

Step 7: Once they log in using either platform, users will be asked to confirm the data transfer, press "YES" to complete the process.

Some of the key details to note are:

Once the data migration is complete, it will no longer be retrievable.

The last date of data transfer is December 31st, 2021, and after this, it will not be possible.

Some data might not be transferred to the new app, such as in-game mails and attachments.

