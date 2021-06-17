Battlegrounds Mobile India beta testing full error: All you need to know

In a new development, Battlegrounds Mobile India's Open Beta has begun on the Google Play Store. This has brought back joy among the Indian PUBG Mobile players as the game's final release is now expected to be made very soon.

Most of the aspects of the game are pretty similar to that of the global version. However, as stated in the announcement, there will be special events and outfits that are more exclusively for the Indian players.

On the Google Play Store page, developers have also revealed several rewards of the launch event missions.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Beta testing full error

Error message that the players encounter

To download Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India, players must register for the Beta Program (Click here). However, as the beta can only hold a limited number of players, the users are encountering the following message while they are trying to register:

"Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. However, at this time, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app's testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn't accepting any more testers."

This implies that the max number of testers has been reached. Unfortunately, there is no way around this error for the users.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) official APK file size and download link revealed

However, in a recent social media post, the developers of BGMI have stated the following:

Can't get in? Don't worry; more slots will be made available frequently.

Hence, the slots will soon be opening up, and players should keep trying.

After getting a place, users will need to tap the "Download it from Google Play" option to get redirected to the page and then click on the "Install" button.

Alternatively, players can also utilize the APK and OBB files of the game. To read a guide on how to use them, click here.

Also read: "I am of course the most excited for Battlegrounds Mobile India, but Valorant has also been a favorite of mine ever since its launch": Ronodeep “RawKnee” Dasgupta

Edited by Shaheen Banu