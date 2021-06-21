Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Play Store download link revealed

The last few weeks have doubtless been great for the Indian PUBG Mobile community, with Krafton announcing Battlegrounds Mobile India. They then released the Early Access version for Android devices.

Players can download the game from the Google Play Store by joining the testing program. Earlier, this beta was restricted to limited users, leaving many fans disappointed as the slots got occupied quickly. Fortunately for them, the developers soon (re)opened the access for everyone.

The game's download link on the Play Store has been revealed. Here is a detailed guide to download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android.

Downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India from Google Play Store

Testing program Google Play Store link: Click here

Players must join the testing program if they wish to download the beta on their phones. They can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Once they are a part of the testing program, users can click the "Download it on Google Play" option, and they will get redirected to the Play Store.

Tap on the "Download it on Google Play Store" option

Step 2: They need to then tap on the "Install" button. After it has been installed, they must open the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's download size from the Google Play Store is around 721 MB. The size might vary slightly.

Step 3: After the game has opened, users will be prompted to select the preferred Resource Pack. The selection includes a Low-Spec Resource Pack and an HD Resource Pack, which require 379.6 MB and 618.2 MB of storage, respectively.

Step 4: Players can sign in using the available means and enjoy playing Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices.

There is an option to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Only users whose accounts were linked to Facebook or Twitter can use the function of data transfer.

