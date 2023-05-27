Create

100 best BGMI names with symbols and unique fonts in 2023

By Rohit Singh Jaswal
Modified May 27, 2023 04:06 IST
100 best BGMI names with symbols and unique fonts in 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)
BGMI is all set to make its return to India after ten months. The game received a ban from this country's government in July 2022, leaving fans stunned. However, the developers have been successful in getting this title unbanned. The Indian government has decided to allow Krafton to re-release this title on May 29 for three months. After that, a final decision might be made to permanently release this gaming title based on government-collected data.

Users are always mesmerized by the fascinating and unique in-game names that certain players utilize. However, many cool-looking symbols are unavailable on keyboards, and you will have to visit the internet to use them. Or you could just use the ones presented below. This article offers the 100 best names with cool symbols and unique fonts you can use in BGMI.

Note: Players will get the option to set their name when they log in for the very first time.

Best BGMI names with symbols and unique fonts

The top 100 names for Battlegrounds Mobile India players to use as their main IGN in 2023 are:

  1. ᖴᎥᖇᗴ
  2. EᗩGᒪE
  3. кιℓℓєя
  4. ₳₥₥Ø
  5. F3ΛЯ
  6. ĐàRkÇlöwn•
  7. sʜot
  8. SWΛG
  9. Tƴʀʌŋŋƴ
  10. Mafia
  11. Badßoy
  12. STRANGER
  13. T1tan
  14. KNIGHT
  15. υηκηοωηAnnihilator
  16. HyPer
  17. Hunt3r
  18. Critical
  19. TrollGiants
  20. R3ktChamp
  21. Bʀʌvo
  22. Skull#10 ω⊙↳Ϝ
  23. 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐬
  24. ℌ𝔢𝔞𝔡𝔰𝔥𝔬𝔱
  25. XÆA
  26. R̷e̷s̷u̷r̷r̷e̷c̷t̷
  27. 尺丨丂乇
  28. DΣƧƬIПY
  29. LoN3
  30. 𝘝𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩
  31. 尺ΛЛƓƐ尺
  32. ѕтσямRider
  33. 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞
  34. Mσσɳɾιʂҽ
  35. ŘΔĐƗĆΔŁŞ
  36. 𝔹𝕆𝕋
  37. αℓρнα мαкє
  38. ﹄Gคղgຮte͢͢͢尺﹃
  39. Ａｎｇｒｙ Ｗｏｌｆ
  40. 𝓓𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓷 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻
  41. ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒
  42. Wrê¢kågê
  43. ჯէɾҽʍҽ φӀąվҽɾ
  44. 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖗
  45. 𝓑𝓸𝓽𝓴𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻
  46. 乃ӨƬΉЦПƬΣЯ
  47. D҉e҉adH҉un҉t҉er
  48. 🅷🅴🅰🅳🅷🆄🅽🆃🅴🆁
  49. GΉӨƧƬiΣ
  50. لօʂհ
  51. ꧁༒☬M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷☬༒꧂
  52. BØØS
  53. Dⱥngeℝ͢͢͢ouຮ
  54. 𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕊𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙
  55. υηκηοωη
  56. 艾 STØÑÊR
  57. 艾B!t¢h
  58. k!||€r٭
  59. R U D R A٭
  60. ꧁•Leͥgeͣnͫd•ᴸⁱˢᵃ꧂
  61. 亗 Ꭾɪᴋᴀᴄʜᴜ 亗
  62. •Iᴍ Nɪᴋᴀ🌝🤘🏻•
  63. Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ
  64. 69बन्दूक वाली
  65. GARIB LADKA
  66. Špicÿ Girł
  67. तात्या बिछु
  68. иαиι ραяι𓊈
  69. 𒆜MAJ𒆜𓊉I
  70. Ŋterŋatııoŋal
  71. ǷwįȠçǯzx
  72. ⚡TheƑlαsh⚡
  73. ⓓⓞⓛⓛ父
  74. ★खलनायक★
  75. 父ßəʌʋtɣ Qʋɘɘŋ
  76. Ꭰ𐍂Λᴄ͢͢͢ᵘᏞ×͜×
  77. EviLDoeR×
  78. NiTeS
  79. बापッआया
  80. PSYCHO』
  81. Ｂｏｔӄɨʟʟɛʀ
  82. 🅃🄷🄴M͓̽A͓̽N͓̽
  83. ꜱQᴜᴀᴅ🅷🆄🅽🆃🅴🆁
  84. Gang_007
  85. Pro Team
  86. No.1
  87. ᴛᴇᴀᴍ ꜱᴏᴜʟ
  88. ĎĔŚŤŔŐŶĔŔŚ
  89. ᴅʀᴀɢᴏɴ
  90. ɪɴᴅデⓅⓁⒶⓎⒺⓇ
  91. N͢i͢c͢e͢
  92. Ｄｏｎ＇ｔ Ｍｅｓｓ Ｗｉｔｈ Ｍｅ
  93. ╾━╤デ╦【 ₳₭-❹❼ god
  94. ꧁•⊹٭𝙶𝚄𝙽٭⊹•꧂
  95. ⒽⒺⒶⒹⓈⒽⓄⓉ
  96. ╾━╤S̷N̷I̷P̷E̷R̷デ╦
  97. ᴮᴬᴮʸD̳O̳L̳L̳
  98. ꧁༺աǟʀʀɨօʀ༻꧂
  99. ⦑H⦒⦑u⦒⦑n⦒⦑t⦒⦑e⦒⦑r⦒
  100. ＴＵＲＮ ＯＮ ＷＩＦＩ

Guide to changing name in BGMI

It merely takes to change a nickname in BGMI, and the procedure is easy to learn. You are only required to own a Rename Card, which can be purchased from the in-game shop. Krafton also released various events, where you could get that item, along with other freebies.

Here is a step-by-step guide to changing your name in BGMI:

1) Open Battlegrounds Mobile India as soon as it becomes available on your respective app stores.

2) If you can't find a Rename Card in your Inventory, you can buy one from the store for a particular amount of UC.

4) Click on the Rename Card in your Inventory to get the option to type or paste your desired nickname.

5) Upon pasting or typing in your desired moniker, you can click on the OK button to start using your new nickname.

However, you must be extremely careful while changing or pasting a new nickname in the game. This is because Rename Card are very costly, and it requires real money to purchase UC; you can buy this currency in the shop.

You will be able to access the UC Store as soon as the game gets unbanned in the region.

