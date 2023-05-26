New BGMI relaunch event on Play Store hints at immediate unban, free outfits, and more

The relaunch of Krafton's popular game, BGMI, has been the talk of the town. Multiple announcements have poured in over the last few days, leaving players waiting with bated breath. In a recent development, a new Events & Offers section surfaced on the game's Google Play Store page, indicating the game might be available sooner than expected, and users might be greeted with multiple events to commemorate the comeback.

On the store, the event's end date is June 9, 2023, which further strengthens the notion that it will not be long before the players can immerse themselves in their favorite battle royale title again. Read on to know more.

A new BGMI event listing on Google Play Store hints at the game's unban in the coming days

The event titled "Play & win free permanent outfits" appeared on Battlegrounds Mobile India's Google Play Store page. Per the description, the developers have lined up awesome cosmetics for the fans upon relaunch. Players must participate in multiple events to win four permanent items for free.

Nonetheless, no details on the exact rewards or events have been disclosed. Furthermore, the game's servers are still unavailable, and there is no news on when the server will reopen. Consequently, all players can do is patiently wait for more details from Krafton since they had revealed in a blog post that the game's services would resume this month.

Privacy Policy updated and esports handle rebranded

With the announcement about BGMI's return to the Indian market, Krafton also revised its Privacy Policy. The changes were brought concerning International Data Transfer, where it was added that access to players' personal information is limited to employees, agents, and contracted third parties with strict confidentiality agreements.

Further, the "Sharing Your Information with Third Parties" section was also updated. Accordingly, the developers provided a few instances of third parties with whom the data may be shared upon the players' consent.

By the same token, Krafton rebranded BGMI Esports handles to Krafton India Esports. The logo reveal video showcased clips from Road to Valor, New State Mobile, and the fan favorite, BGMI. While the developers provided no reason for rebranding the handles, the company may host events across their other IPs to boost the entire ecosystem.

