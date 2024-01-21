BGMI guide for using smokes and frags like a pro

Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) features a plethora of firearms and equipment to help players outlast over 100 opponents on an abandoned island. However, the situation escalates against unprecedented adversaries, such as a camper assault or third-party attack. In such situations, smokes and frags are the greatest aids that not only save your life but also produce an opportunity to earn some kills.

Therefore, mastering the utilization of smoke grenades and frags is one of the most crucial aspects of BGMI, and this article will help you with that.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's view.

BGMI guide to mastering smoke grenades and frags skills

Smoke grenades

1) In third-party attacks

Third-party attacks need a well-crafted strategy to counter, as they often catch you off guard during the most unprecedented moments. During such situations, quickly use smoke grenades to break the enemy's line of sight, regardless of whether the combat is in an open or closed field.

2) In open fights

Smoke grenades also come in handy when you loot a crate or revive a friend lying in an open area. Throw one or two smokes around the desired spot and quickly complete the job. While doing so, however, keep moving around your position, as the enemy's incoming pre-fire can hit you.

3) Smokes grenades to switch covers

If you've been fixed as a target while in cover, the best move is instantly switching the location. For this, quickly create a chain of smokes on your way toward the spot you wish to reach. This will hinder the enemy's line of sight while you can conveniently reach a safe place, crossing through the smoke.

For frags

1) Practice nade cooking

In BGMI, one of the most crucial aspects of using a frag is to cook it properly. A well-cooked nade produces greater chances of delivering a kill than the normal one. This is because the cooked frag doesn't give the foe much time to defend against the explosion. However, stay cautious while cooking a frag, as failing to time its blast can be fatal.

2) In third-party attacks

Along with smoke grenades, frags can be your biggest crutch to escape difficult situations in BGMI. If you're in a building and being approached by an enemy squad, use smokes and frags so that the incoming enemy will hesitate to make the assault.

Moreover, a skilfully used and well-cooked frag can get you a clutch in a one-versus-four situation.

Follow Sportskeeda's BGMI section to stay updated with the title.