BGMI name change guide: How to get Rename Card for free

In a few days, BGMI is set to celebrate its first year anniversary. Within this year, the Battle Royale title has risen through the ranks and has posited itself as one of the most popular games in India.

With new players logging into the game every day, it becomes important for players to have a distinct in-game name, so they stand out. Furthermore, those who have their names registered for an esports tournament need to change their names from time to time. This is when the rename cards available in BGMI come in handy.

Different ways through which BGMI players can get free Rename Cards

Rename cards can be purchased from the in-game shop for 180 UC. However, there are different methods that players can claim Rename Cards for free through.

Redemption processes for obtaining free Rename Cards

1) By leveling up ID

This method enables users to obtain the Rename Card for free. It helps those who want to keep Rename Cards in their inventory. To acquire Rename Cards in the game, BGMI players need to rank up their in-game ID to at least Level 10 by playing a few matches.

Here's are the steps on how to get the item after reaching Level 10.

Step 1: Players must navigate their way to the Missions tab.

Step 2: Then, they need to click on Progress Mission.

Step 3: They are required to click on the Level 10 rewards and collect them.

Step 4: Finally, they need to head over to the in-game mail section and acquire the Rename Card.

2) Through events

Several events appear in the Battle Royale title from time to time. While some events celebrate special occasions in the country, most events are related to new themes associated with the game. These events contain exclusive missions that players can complete to get event tokens, which, in turn, can be exchanged to get free Rename Cards. However, users must remember that not every event offers Rename Cards.

Currently, the Return Event provides an opportunity users can take advantage of to get a free Rename Card once they return to the game after remaining absent for a long time.

How can BGMI players use Rename Cards to change their in-game name?

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers Rename Cards that help users change their in-game names whenever necessary. Although they are not easily available, they can be used to serve the players' purpose.

Once available, players will need to follow the steps mentioned below to successfully change their in-game names:

Step 1: Players need to log into BGMI using either their Facebook, Google Play Games, or Twitter account.

Step 2: After obtaining the card from the above-mentioned methods, they must head on over to their inventory.

Step 3: They need to find Rename Cards in the items section and tap on it. Then, they must choose a new moniker according to their choice.

Step 4: Finally, they are required to click on the 'OK' button to change their in-game name.

By using the above steps, BGMI players will be able to rename themselves quite easily. However, they must also inform their friends prior to changing their names, or else they might reject the team-up proposals seeing a request from who they think is an unknown, unfamiliar individual.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far