How to get free rewards from the new Gold Rush event in BGMI

The BGMI community stands on the threshold of celebrating the game's first year anniversary. Within this short span, the battle royale title has emerged as one of the most downloaded and played action games on mobile phones. Millions of players across the country tread on the battlegrounds on a daily basis.

To improve the gaming experience, Krafton Inc. introduces new events from time to time. While some events require players to spend UC and obtain rewards, others provide players with free cosmetics. The new Gold Rush event in Battlegrounds Mobile India falls into the latter category.

Following the success of the recent Power Play event, the new Gold Rush event has created a huge buzz in the gaming community.

Everything about the new Gold Rush event in BGMI

The Gold Rush event is available in the events section of Battlegrounds Mobile India and is set to continue till 21 June (UTC + 0). Players need to complete missions to collect Golden Pans and combine them to get the specified permanent rewards available in the event.

Here's a look at the free rewards available in the Gold Rush event.

1) Classic Crate scraps: BGMI players can obtain Classic Crate Coupon scraps after exchanging 5 Golden Pans. 10 Classic Crate Scraps can be redeemed from this event.

2) Supply Crate scraps: Players can obtain Supply Crate scraps (redeemable ten times) after exchanging 30 Golden Pans.

3) Bike Popularity: The event offers players a Bike Popularity gift once they exchange 60 Golden Pans. A total of five Bike Popularity gifts can be redeemed if 300 Golden Pans are exchanged.

4) Clockwork Overload Parachute: A Clockwork Overload Parachute is also available in the event. This rare cosmetic can be obtained after exchanging 200 Golden Pans.

5) Swordsman Backpack: This permanent Swordsman Backpack appeared in the game a long time ago, but only a few lucky users were able to claim it. The cosmetic is the most sought-after item in the game right now, and players can obtain it after exchanging 300 Golden Pans.

How can BGMI players get their hands on the Golden Pan?

Along with the main Gold Rush event, two sub-events (Play Hard and Finish Em) have made their way into BGMI. The sub-events offer players Golden Pans when they complete exclusive daily missions. They can exchange these Golden Pans in the main Gold Rush event to obtain specific free rewards.

Here's a look at the different missions available in the sub-events:

Play Hard sub-event

Play Classic mode matches once every day to get 10 Golden Pans.

Finish Em sub-event

Eliminate two enemies in Classic mode every day to get 20 Golden Pans.

BGMI players must remember to collect the Golden Pans every day. The Play Hard and Finish Em sub-events will expire on 20 June. Those who have UC to spare can also check out the 'Shreeman Legend is Here' event and obtain the superstar's special voice pack.

