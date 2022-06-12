How to get new Shreeman Legend voice pack in BGMI: Complete event guide and more

Communication plays a crucial role in the Battle Royale mode of BGMI. To improve the players' gaming experience, Krafton has introduced voice packs of several popular athletes and streamers with audio messages in both Hindi and English.

While the 1.8 update witnessed the arrival of Jonathan, Kaztro, and Snax's voice packs, the 1.9 update saw the audio packs of Payal, Ghatak, and Dynamo incorporated into the game. The 2.0 update previously introduced the voice packs of Mavi. Following them, the voice packs of Shreeman Legend have been added to the game.

Since millions of fans across the country follow Shreeman Legend, the introduction of his voice packs has created a buzz in the community.

Everything about the new 'Shreeman Legend is Here' event in BGMI

The 'Shreeman Legend is Here' event is live on Battlegrounds Mobile India and will continue till June 17 (UTC + 0).

Players need to spend a certain amount of UC to get their hands on the specified rewards mentioned in the event. The various rewards available in the latest event will only enhance the players' inventory.

Here's a look at the rewards from the 'Shreeman Legend is Here' event:

Bike Popularity: BGMI players can receive a Bike Popularity token once they spend a minimum of 60 UC in purchases.

Supply Crate Coupon: A Supply Crate Coupon is also available in the event. The coupon can be obtained when players spend 120 UC in the game.

Month 11 Royale Pass Mission Card: The event also allows players to get their hands on a Month 11 Hidden Hunters RP Mission Card. They need to spend 180 UC to get the item. This will benefit all those users who are yet to max out their RP.

Classic Crate Coupon: Users need to spend 250 UC to get a Classic Crate Coupon from the event.

Shreeman Legend's event voice pack: The most valuable item in the event is Shreeman Legend's event voice pack. The pack contains five audio messages from the streamer in Hindi and Marathi. Players need to spend 300 UC to get the voice pack.

However, unlike voice packs from other popular pro players and streamers, Shreeman Legend's voice pack in vernacular language has a fixed price. Players will not have to depend on their luck to obtain and use the audio messages of their favorite star.

How can BGMI players get their hands on Shreeman Legend's basic voice pack?

Users can navigate their way to the Treasures section in the in-game shop and find Shreeman Legend's basic voice pack in the second column. The star's voice pack is available at a price of 250 UC. However, they must remember to purchase the basic voice pack quickly, as it will only be available in BGMI until July 17.

The basic version contains audio messages from Shreeman Legend in English, while the event version of the voice pack contains audio files in Hindi and Marathi. It is the first time that both variants have appeared in the game at the same time.

Since Shreeman Legend is one of the most popular Battlegrounds Mobile India streamers in the country and has millions of fans, his voice packs are already selling like hot pancakes.

