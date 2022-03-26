BGMI Lamborghini collab event: How to get Lamborghini skins in March 2022

The introduction of the 1.9 update in BGMI has witnessed the arrival of several new events, modes, features, items, cosmetics, and a lot more. This has resulted in millions of players downloading and enjoying the game.

The increase in the number of players has seen the developers bring in new events celebrating Battlegrounds Mobile India's collaboration with the popular supercar brand Lamborghini.

The collaboration with the automobile giants follows previous collaborations with brands like Tesla, Koenigsegg, and Mustang. Since the earlier associations were massive successes, Krafton expects players to make this collaboration a hit.

Everything about new Speed Drift event in BGMI's latest 1.9 update

Automobile giant Lamborghini has made its way to Battlegrounds Mobile India and is available in the 'Speed Drift' event. Players can head over to the event section in the game and swipe until they find it. They will be able to get their hands on the Lamborghini skins, which will help them to enrich their inventory and their profile background.

Lamborghini skins come in different colors and models and are designated for various vehicles in the game. Players must spend UC to get their hands on the vehicle skins.

Here's a detailed look at the different car skins and their prices in the Speed Drift event in BGMI.

1) For Coupe RB

Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo - 1 Lucky medal

Aventador SVJ Blue - 3 Lucky medals

2) For Dacia

Estoque Metal Grey - 1 Lucky medal

Estoque Oro - 3 Lucky medals

3) For UAZ

URUS Giallo Inti - 1 Lucky medal

URUS Pink - 3 Lucky medals.

BGMI players will need to click on the Accelerate button to get the Lucky medal. The acceleration will cost them UC at an increasing rate: 60, 180, 500, 1000, 2500, 5800, and 7200. However, spending UC once does not guarantee a successful acceleration.

Obtaining a successful acceleration is a matter of luck. Therefore, players will have to spend a hefty amount of money to get Lamborghini skins.

Once a skin is obtained, players can add it to their inventory or send it as a gift to their in-game friends.

What is the other way to get Lucky Medals in BGMI?

Players can also get their hands on UC Discount vouchers and Lucky medals through the 'Speed Drift Lucky Medals.' To get Lucky medals in this sub-event, players will have to complete the following missions:

Spend 10000 UC

Spend 25000 UC

Spend 35000 UC

Spend 50000 UC

Edited by Ravi Iyer