The choice for the BGMI gun combinations varies among players, depending on their playstyle and mindset on the battleground, making it difficult to label a single weapon combination superior to others. That said, there are numerous gun combinations that players should prefer while employing specific gameplay in their quest for Chicken Dinner.

One reason Battlegrounds Mobile India has maintained such a strong fanbase is its plethora of firearms that cater to different playstyles. Since this abundance of weapons in BGMI is at your disposal, you should make the most of them and constantly experiment with different BGMI gun combinations that can be fruitful for your gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's view.

Best BGMI gun combinations including DP+AKM, Scar-L+Mini 14, and more

1) DP-28+AKM

One of the best BGMI gun combinations is DP+AKM since it helps you conquer close-to-mid-range combat. Going further, since the DP-28 has a near-zero recoil rate, a good spray from this Light Machine Gun (LMG) can easily take down a far-off enemy. Go prone, or crouch at your position, and the DP will help you register way more precise shots than any other LMGs or ARs in the title.

The AKM, on the other hand, is one of the best firearms for close-quarter fights owing to its high damage. It simply requires you to register precise headshots and adds a kill to your name.

2) Scar-L+Mini 14

This weapon combination is for those skilled in registering precise shots. If you're a beginner or still struggling with landing headshots, skip this gun combination and go for any other one in the list, as both of the mentioned firearms deal relatively less damage.

That said, if you've mastered handling weapon recoil and can quickly register headshots, this combination is certainly worth a try. While the Scar-L has a decent firing rate, making for an excellent companion in mid-range combat, the Mini-14, when equipped with a decent scope, takes care of long-range battles.

3) Groza+AWM

A good sniper weapon shouldn't require more than one shot to eliminate a foe, and the AWM certainly lives up to such expectations. The SR has a separate fanbase among snipers in BGMI, as it instantly eliminates its target and can even penetrate third-level helmets. Pair this SR with an 8x scope, and you can eliminate an enemy from a mile away.

The Groza comes in handy for close-range gunfights in BGMI owing to its high damage output and outstanding firing rate. Although its high recoil rate can be a bother, it becomes a lethal weapon when handled skillfully.

4) UZI+DP-28

UZI+DP-28 is another one of the best BGMI gun combinations. Although the UZI isn't a trustworthy weapon in mid-range combat, it's a magnificent firearm in close-quarter gunfights. Its colossal firing rate, decent damage output, and low recoil rate make this SMG an excellent companion in these fights.

While the UZI will handle your close-range gunfights, the skillful use of the DP equipped with an appropriate scope will ensure mid-to-long-range combat victory. This gun combination is an excellent choice for aggressive players who like to go all in to fight their enemies.

5) M249+AWM

Pairing the M249 with the AWM makes for one of the best BGMI gun combinations. The former comes with a massive clip size of 100, and if used skilfully, it makes the enemy think twice before giving a peek in mid-range combat. Also, the M249 has a decent damage output, a good firing rate, and a low recoil rate, which makes it a good companion in close-to-mid-range combat.

As established, the AWM makes for an excellent long-distance weapon. However, it's one of the rarest weapons in BGMI and is exclusively available in airdrops.

These are some of the best BGMI gun combinations. While the mentioned combination is a ready-made solution for those in need, you're always welcome to experiment with different weapons to find your ideal mix.

