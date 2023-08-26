Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) close combat guide for assault rifle

Close combat encounters in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) necessitate the use of different abilities and strategies than long-range encounters. Assault rifles are flexible weapons that excel in mid-range combat, but they can also be deadly in close-quarters conflict. Whether you are a novice or veteran, dominating close-range encounters is a must to secure the coveted chicken dinner.

This article will present five key principles for mastering close combat with assault rifles in BGMI.

Tips to master close-range combat with assault rifle in BGMI

1) Choose the right assault rifle

The first step towards dominating close combat scenarios in BGMI is to choose the right assault rifle. Choose firearms with a good combination of fire rate, damage, and mobility. Because of their moderate recoil and fast rates of fire, weapons like the M416, AUG, and Beryl M762 are popular options. These guns allow you to engage foes at close range quickly and accurately.

2) Attachments matter

Equipping your assault weapon with the correct attachments significantly boosts its performance in close-quarters combat. Attachments that improve stability and reduce recoil should be prioritized. Attach a vertical grip, angled grip, or half grip to your weapon to effectively control recoil during fast fire.

A compensator or flash hider can help minimize muzzle rise and improve the accuracy of your shots. Consider employing a holographic or red dot sight for improved target acquisition in close combat situations.

3) Master hip-fire and ADS techniques

Close combat situations frequently necessitate quick reactions and precision shooting in BGMI. Learn how to properly switch between hip-firing and Aiming Down Sights (ADS). When you're caught off guard at close range, hip-firing can help you quickly spray bullets in the direction of the opponent.

Use ADS to focus your aim on the target's head for more controlled and accurate shots. Switching between these approaches in training mode can help you develop muscle memory.

4) Movement and positioning

Close combat success in BGMI is dependent on quick mobility and precise positioning. Make yourself a harder target by strafing, crouching, and jumping. Maintain an unexpected movement pattern to make it tough for opponents to land shots on you. You can also use cover carefully when fighting in close combat to minimize your exposure while maintaining a line of sight on your opponent. Avoid running in open areas since you will be an easy target.

5) Decision-making and timing

In close-quarters engagements in BGMI, quick decision-making and precise timing are critical. Based on your health, ammunition, and enemy location, assess the situation quickly and decide whether to push, hold, or retreat. If your opponent is on the verge of death, a strategic push might result in a kill.

Retreating to a more advantageous position may be the better choice if you find yourself in a difficult circumstance. Timing your shots is also important—for optimal damage output, activate when your reticle is directly on the target.