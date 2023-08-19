PUBG Mobile: Headshots guide (August 2023)

In the high-stakes world of PUBG Mobile, headshots can turn the tide of the fight in your favor. Headshot mastery requires a combination of talent, planning, and practice. However, increasing the precision of your aim and connecting headshots is hard to master and might take you weeks to learn this skill. We have compiled several strategies to increase accuracy and gain a competitive edge in-game.

This article provides you with three key concepts to improve your headshot game and raise your chances of winning in PUBG Mobile, whether you're a seasoned veteran or a rookie.

Tips to get headshots in PUBG Mobile

1) Aim precision and crosshair placement

Aiming for the head is not just a matter of luck, it is a skill that can be developed with constant practice. Begin by verifying that your crosshair placement is perfect. Maintain your crosshair at head level, slightly above chest level, to offer you an advantage when fighting opponents. Adjust your sensitivity levels to achieve a good combination of fast movement and precise accuracy.

Keep an eye on your opponent's moves throughout combat and adjust your crosshair accordingly. Anticipate their path and keep your crosshairs on their head. This predictive aiming strategy can greatly improve your chances of landing headshots, especially when opponents are strafing or peering from cover.

2) Weapon selection and attachments

Different guns have varying degrees of accuracy, recoil, and bullet drop, affecting your headshot accuracy in PUBG Mobile. Choose weapons with constant accuracy and steady recoil patterns, such as designated marksman rifles (DMRs). These guns excel at long-range combat, where headshots are essential.

Attachments are essential for increasing your weapon's headshot potential. Attachments such as compensators and suppressors can be used to control recoil and muzzle rise, allowing for more precise follow-up rounds.

Scopes, particularly 4x and 6x scopes, provide increased visibility and finer aiming adjustments, which are critical for landing headshots from a distance. Remember to experiment with different attachments to discover the combination that best matches your playstyle and allows you to consistently hit headshots.

3) Positioning, cover, and timing

Securing headshots takes more than just accuracy. Positioning, cover use, and timing are also important in PUBG Mobile.

Prioritise high-ground positions because they provide greater sightlines and an element of surprise. When possible, engage opponents from the cover, exposing yourself solely when taking shots. This reduces your chances of being hit and gives you an advantage when aiming for headshots.

The importance of timing in headshot performance cannot be overstated. Take opponents by surprise while they are motionless or engaged in a fight with other players.

Patience is essential. Wait for the right moment to take your shot. When you engage while your target is distracted or unprepared, you boost your chances of landing a headshot and securing a quick elimination in PUBG Mobile.