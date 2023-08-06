How to get more kills in BGMI (August 2023)

Securing more kills is a valued ability in the dynamic environment of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), requiring a blend of strategic prowess, quick reflexes, and tactical awareness. The game scene has changed as of August 2023. However, the essential ideas for maximizing kills remain intact. By embracing these methods, you can improve your performance, outmaneuver opponents, and achieve better success in the fast-paced battlegrounds of BGMI.

This article digs into three critical factors that can help you increase your kill count: learning fighting fundamentals, cultivating situational awareness, and maximizing communication and teamwork.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best ways to get kills in BGMI

Mastering combat fundamentals

You must first understand fighting fundamentals to boost your kill count in BGMI. This includes sharpening your shooting abilities, learning about weapon mechanics, and perfecting your movement. Begin by honing your aim and accuracy in practice mode. Spend time learning about each weapon's recoil pattern, bullet drop, and effective range. This will allow you to engage opponents, even at a distance, confidently. Recoil management is an essential skill that can significantly impact your kill count.

Spend time in training mode learning how to handle the recoil of various weapons to maintain accurate fire during conflicts.

Your movement technique is also crucial. Strive to be unpredictable and agile in your moves, making it more difficult for attackers to hit you. Combine sprinting, crouching, and jumping to throw off your opponent's aim. Make good use of cover, peeking out to shoot while minimizing your exposure to opposing fire. Remember that crouch-shooting can help you increase your accuracy, especially in mid-range combat.

Situational awareness and decision-making

In BGMI, situational awareness is critical for gaining more kills. Keep an eye on the minimap, paying attention to enemy marks and gunfire signs. This will provide you with helpful information about nearby opponents and future conflicts. Understand the terrain and determine where your opponents will hide or move. Position yourself strategically to catch foes off guard or seize control of high-traffic areas. Balancing aggression and caution is critical; rushing into a fight mindlessly might result in your elimination, while overly passive play can result in lost kill opportunities.

Make informed decisions depending on the circumstances. Before engaging, consider your opponent's equipment, location, and prospective partners. Prioritize targets intelligently - if you see a vulnerable enemy, eliminate them first for an easy kill. If you're up against a skilled opponent, try retreating to reposition yourself and gain the upper hand.

Leveraging communication and teamwork

Effective communication and teamwork can dramatically increase your kill total when playing in squads or duos in BGMI. Plan ambushes with your teammates, communicate information about enemy positions, and execute plans together. Assign roles and duties to your team members. While some players fight opponents directly, others can provide cover fire or flank opponents from the side or back.

During fierce fights in BGMI, clear communication keeps everyone on the same page and avoids the possibility of friendly fire or confusion. Use callouts to transmit information quickly. Prioritize short calls to describe the opponent's location, movement, and equipment. Share information regarding the best paths, suitable places, and hazards.