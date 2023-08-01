How to improve long-range accuracy in BGMI (August 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular battle royale game in which players must demonstrate their shooting abilities in tough and dynamic combat conditions. Long-range precision is an important feature of gameplay since it allows one to obtain kills from afar and outmaneuver opponents. This article looks at three major areas to help you improve your long-range accuracy in BGMI: mastering aiming and sensitivity settings, selecting the correct weapon and sight, and creating effective placement and map awareness.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Mastering aiming, map awareness, and more tips to improve long-range accuracy in BGMI

Mastering aiming and sensitivity settings

Precision shooting and efficient sensitivity settings are the foundations of any skilled shooter in BGMI. You should spend plenty of time in training mode or playing practice matches to perfect your aim and establish muscle memory. To enhance overall accuracy, practice following moving targets and landing precise shots at various distances.

Finding the proper sensitivity settings is critical in addition to aiming proficiency. When it comes to sensitivity levels, it depends on individual playstyles and hand-eye coordination. Lower sensitivity settings provide greater long-range precision, while higher levels allow faster reactions in close-quarters fighting. Strike a balance that enables precise shooting while allowing quick adjustments during hectic battles.

Experiment with different sensitivity levels during real-world matches, noting how they affect accuracy and gameplay in BGMI. Fine-tune them gradually until you discover the ideal configuration that best suits your shooting style and allows consistent long-range accuracy.

Choosing the right weapon and scope

Choosing the right weapon and sight combination is critical to excelling in long-range confrontations. Because of their better accuracy and damage output at a distance, sniper rifles and designated marksman rifles (DMRs) are suitable candidates for long-range conflicts.

The AWM, M24, and Mini14 are examples of potent long-range weapons in BGMI. These weapons excel at delivering devastating shots, providing a huge advantage over your opponents.

Once you've found the perfect weapon, matching it with the ideal sight is critical. Scopes are available in various magnification settings, including 2x, 4x, 6x, and 8x, each catering to a distinct engagement range. 4x and 6x scopes are often employed for long-range shooting, providing enough magnification without excessive zoom that may impede target acquisition.

To become adept in their settings and optics, practice using different scopes in varied situations. Understanding the bullet drop mechanics associated with each sight is essential for long-range accuracy. Learning to compensate for bullet drops by aiming slightly above distant targets can raise your hit rate dramatically.

Positioning and map awareness

In BGMI, mastering positioning and map awareness are crucial to becoming a formidable long-range shooter. Strategic location provides improved visibility and protection, allowing you to see opponents while minimizing exposure to opposing fire. Seize high-ground positions wherever possible to provide excellent vantage points over the battlefield and a clear line of sight to prospective targets below.

Additionally, map awareness is critical for anticipating enemy movements and planning effective ambushes. Understanding the geography, popular player paths, and hotspots assists you in anticipating enemy locations and planning engagements appropriately.

Use this knowledge to gain a tactical advantage and catch your opponents off guard from afar in BGMI.