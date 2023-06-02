BGMI new season: C4S11 rewards, tier reset, and more

Following BGMI's unban, the game finally received a new update (2.5 update) after ten months. This resulted in the conclusion of the most extended season (C3S7) and the beginning of a new Cycle 4 Season 11 (C4S11). Additionally, it has brought plenty of new rewards for gamers across the country, enticing even more new players to the Battle Royale title. Its arrival has already created a buzz amongst gamers who wish to push their in-game ranks again.

Everything that BGMI players should be aware of the new C4S11

The BGMI 2.5 update was made available on 29 May. However, the new Cycle 4 Season 11 was introduced today at 7:30 AM IST, two days after the arrival of the M21 Royale Pass.

The arrival of C4S11 resulted in the ranked mode tiers in BGMI getting reset, enabling BGMI players to embark on a new journey of rank push. Many pro players and YouTubers have already started to push their in-game ranks, aiming to reach Conqueror soon.

Going by the norm of previous seasons, the new Cycle 4 Season 11 will have a tenure of two months and conclude in the first week of August.

BGMI players can easily redeem New Cycle 4 Season 11 tier and season rewards

Like the previous in-game seasons (before the suspension), the introduction of the latest Cycle 4 Season 11 has resulted in new rewards. The rewards are available in two categories - tier and season. However, both rewards can be obtained for free. Acquiring stunning rewards will help gamers expand their in-game inventory.

Here's a look at the list of tier and season rewards added in the new Battlegrounds Mobile India C4S11:

Conqueror: C4S11 Conqueror (Frame, Name Tag, and Ace Title), Season Tokens x1200, and Conqueror exclusive team-up special lobby effect

C4S11 Conqueror (Frame, Name Tag, and Ace Title), Season Tokens x1200, and Conqueror exclusive team-up special lobby effect Ace Dominator: C4S11 Ace Dominator (Avatar, Name Tag, and Title), Season Tokens x1000, and Ace Dominator exclusive team-up special lobby effect

C4S11 Ace Dominator (Avatar, Name Tag, and Title), Season Tokens x1000, and Ace Dominator exclusive team-up special lobby effect Ace Master: C4S11 Ace Master (Cover, Name Tag, and Title), Season Tokens x1000, and Ace Master exclusive team-up special lobby effect

C4S11 Ace Master (Cover, Name Tag, and Title), Season Tokens x1000, and Ace Master exclusive team-up special lobby effect Ace: C4S11 Ace (Mask, Name Tag, and Title), Season Tokens x1000, and Ace exclusive team-up special lobby effect

C4S11 Ace (Mask, Name Tag, and Title), Season Tokens x1000, and Ace exclusive team-up special lobby effect Crown: Rating Protection Card (single use) x3, Season Tokens x800, C4S11 Crown Name Tag, Crown exclusive team-up special lobby effect

Rating Protection Card (single use) x3, Season Tokens x800, C4S11 Crown Name Tag, Crown exclusive team-up special lobby effect Diamond: Season Tokens x800 and C4S11 Groza skin

Season Tokens x800 and C4S11 Groza skin Platinum: Season Tokens x500 and C4S11 Glasses

Season Tokens x500 and C4S11 Glasses Gold: Season Tokens x400 and C4S11 Set

Season Tokens x400 and C4S11 Set Silver: Season Tokens x350 and Classic Crate Coupon x1

Season Tokens x350 and Classic Crate Coupon x1 Bronze: Season Tokens x300 and Supply Crate Coupon x1

In addition, the new season also provides new Tier Goal Achievement rewards. Those who play the ranked classic mode in the 2.5 update and reach their Tier Goal will receive Classic Crate/Premium Crate Coupons and Season Tokens x50.

Poll : 0 votes