BGMI star MortaL collaborates with Chelsea, Scout reacts on Instagram post

On March 2, 2023, BGMI legend Naman "MortaL" uploaded a post on his popular Instagram handle. The post showed him fulfilling his childhood dream of visiting Stamford Bridge in London and playing video games with popular players from Chelsea Football Club.

The post has three slides and has already garnered a lot of likes. The first picture shows MortaL sharing a frame with Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah. The trio could be seen holding their FIFA 23 cards. While Chalobah is rated 76 and Fofana is rated 79, the star athlete was seen holding an ideal card with a rating of 99.

The next two slides showed the gaming superstar playing FIFA along with Chalobah and Fofana. MortaL was also seen wearing Chelsea's jersey with the number 12 printed on the back.

For those unaware, while streaming Valorant on February 13, 2023, MortaL informed his subscribers that a major surprise was waiting for them in March. With him visiting London and collaborating with Chelsea FC, he has already provided his fans with a surprise.

Renowned BGMI streamer Scout reacts to MortaL's collaboration with Chelsea

Tanmay "Scout" was livestreaming Valorant and Grounded on his popular YouTube channel when he was asked to check out Mortal's latest Instagram post.

Reacting to the post, Scout seemed ecstatic that his friend from S8UL had finally made his dreams come true as he collaborated with his favorite football club, Chelsea. Scout then mentioned how MortaL became the first Indian content creator to collaborate with a football club, which he found to be a great thing to do.

His exact words were:

"This is insane. It is a dream come true. This is an OG thing. I don't think anyone in India has ever done anything like this before. It's really crazy."

Scout's fans in the BGMI community already know how the pro wanted to become a footballer as a teenager. The YouTuber has also made several FIFA streams on his channel. Hence, his remarks on MortaL's post have created a great deal of buzz amongst gamers and fans of football.

In the same livestream, Scout highlighted how he also wishes to meet football stars when he visits Europe in the future. It remains to be seen when the BGMI star will collaborate with his favorite players/clubs.

Since MortaL and Scout are considered cult figures in the BGMI gaming community, the former's post and the latter's reaction to it have created a lot of buzz amongst fans.

