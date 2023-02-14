"A major surprise is coming for you guys in March": BGMI pro MortaL hints towards something great for fans

On February 13, 2023, renowned BGMI pro and YouTuber Naman "MortaL" Mathur organized a livestream on his channel where he played Valorant with his friends from S8UL. During the broadcast, he was asked by one of his followers to cite reasons why he was late in starting his stream that night.

In reply, MortaL mentioned how he was out for some work, which will lead to the fans getting a great surprise in March. He added that it will be a month of craziness, but stopped himself before he could inform the viewers about the details.

His exact words were:

"I went out today to do some work. A major surprise is coming for you guys in March. It will be a hell of a month, but I am not going to tell you what it is now."

MortaL is a cult figure in the BGMI gaming community and is one of the most followed personalities. Hence, it's no shock that his statements have generated considerable buzz amongst his fans.

BGMI legend MortaL clears doubts regarding an upcoming surprise for fans

Mortal went on to clarify that the surprise is not related to either his marriage or him buying a car. He also jokingly stated how his fans are eagerly waiting for him to get married. However, he stressed that the surprise will be plenty of fun for his followers who have been following him since his early days of streaming.

His exact statement was:

"I am going to confirm two things about which the surprise is not related. It's not related to my marriage or buying a car, but it's going to be superfun and interesting for fans who have been following me for a long time."

He also mentioned how the co-owners of S8UL and popular streamers Animesh "Thug" Agarwal and Lokesh "Goldy" Jain might have previously informed fans of about the same through their respective livestreams.

He further added that the surprise is not related to BGMI as many might have thought. Further, Mortal said that he cannot wait for the day to arrive when it will unfold before the fans. Until then, he wants them to guess what the surprise can be.

Since MortaL stated his plans to collaborate with popular football club Chelsea in a recent livestream, there is a chance that this might be the news. To be clear, however, fans will have to wait until the BGMI star makes a further announcement.

Poll : 0 votes