"I am making a promise to stream till my last breath": BGMI pro MortaL to his fans

On February 11, 2023, renowned BGMI player and YouTuber Naman "MortaL" Mathur organized a livestream on his channel where he played multiple games with his friends from S8UL. During the broadcast, he was asked by one of his subscribers to promise them something to celebrate the occasion of Promise Day.

In response, he made a promise to his fans that he will be streaming for as long as he is alive. He further stated that he would continue to provide entertainment to his followers and their children even at night when they are available after a long day's work.

MortaL jokingly stated that although he is "old" already, his fans will also be like him once they marry and have kids. His exact words were:

"I am making a promise to stream till my last breath. I will forever be available for you and your kids at night for entertainment. You all will get married and become old like I am right now. I have nothing to do with the subscriber count, but I will continue to stream till my last breath, for sure."

MortaL is a pioneer in the Indian gaming scene and has one of the biggest fanbases. Hence, his remarks have generated considerable buzz amongst his followers.

BGMI legend MortaL comments on the possibility of Chelsea x S8UL

Later on, during the same stream, the BGMI legend discussed the possibility of a collaboration between S8UL and the popular Premier League football club Chelsea.

MortaL mentioned that he is the only S8UL member who is a die-hard fan of the London-based club, while others have their own preferences regarding football teams. Hence, the collaboration between S8UL and Chelsea may never materialize. However, a tie-up between MortaL and Chelsea might be on the cards down the road.

The YouTuber also highlighted how the club validates the streamer every season by sending him official merchandise and their jersey. He even claimed to have already shown the 2022-23 season's official jersey he received as a gift on stream.

His exact statements were:

"Chelsea x S8UL can never happen. Why Chelsea x S8UL when it could be Chelsea x MortaL? I mean, I am a die-hard fan of the football club but others are fans of other clubs. Hence, Chelsea x S8UL may never be possible."

It remains to be seen if the BGMI star ever collaborates with the Premier League club.

