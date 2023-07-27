S8UL Esports and MortaL have been nominated for Esports Awards 2023

S8UL Esports and MortaL were nominated for the Esports Awards 2023, one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the esports community. These prominent names from the Indian gaming scene have been nominated in different categories at the Esports Awards stage for two consecutive years. Considering their contribution to the esports scene in the last year, some fans will be rooting for them to grab another award again this time around.

The Esports Awards 2023 are given out to those who have had a huge impact on the industry in the past year. Hosted by Zouk, the most technologically advanced and innovative nightclub in Las Vegas, a wave of nominations for the ceremony has been rolled out for the year. Fans can now vote for their favorite performers in each category, but more on that later.

Esports Awards 2023 nominations: S8UL Esports and MortaL got nominated for an award for two consecutive years

Naman Mathur, aka MortaL, the co-owner of S8UL Esports, got nominated for Esports Personality of the Year, while S8UL Esports made it in the final rounds of the Esports Content Creator of the Year category. After being the first runner-up in the same category, MortaL thanked everyone with a tweet and said that they would rock 2023, which he did. Now, it’s time to see if the Indian mobile gaming scene can make it to the top of the podium once again.

Here is the full list of Esports Awards 2023 finalists in their categories:

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma

LOUD

Seth “Scump” Abner

theScore esports

Tribo Gaules

S8UL Esports

Andrew “Judo Sloth”

One True King OTK

Last Free nation

Christian “IWDominate” Rivera

Esports Personality of the Year

Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren

Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” Christopher White Jr

Seth “Scump” Abner

Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta

Bruno “Nobru” Goes

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang

Naman “MortaL” Mathur

Hector “H3cz” Rodriguez

Victor “Coringa” Augusto

There are many more categories for best esports publisher, coverage platform, hardware, and more, and you can vote for your favorite performers in each of these categories here.

How to vote for the Esports Awards 2023

Voting deadlines for the Award show (Image via the voting page of Esports Awards 2023)

The voting process for the Esports Awards 2023 is really simple. Here is a small, step-by-step guide to help you vote for the best performers in the community. It is worth noting that you should register on the website with your email address. You can do that immediately upon visiting the website, or you can do that later while submitting your votes.

Step 1: Click on the aforementioned link.

On the top of the page, you will find a search bar where you can search for a specific category.

Once you search for the category, the nominations for that category will show up on your screen.

Now scroll down, select your favorite contender, and submit your vote.

The voting will be open until November 20, 2023. You can vote every day for your favorite contender until then.

The Esports Awards 2023 is going to be a big night for all the contenders in different categories, including S8UL Esports and MortaL. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates on this and other esports award shows.