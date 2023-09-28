Best Counter Strike 2 settings for GTX 1650 and 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super can play Counter Strike 2 with ease. According to the Steam Hardware Survey, these cards still rank among the most popular GPUs in the market. You can crank up the settings in the game with these GPUs. However, some tweaks are necessary for a good experience.

The settings in CS2 have changed only a bit when compared to CS:GO. Valve has added many video customization options in the new game particularly because it bundles a lot more visual effects than the last-gen.

Let's go over the best settings combination for the 1650 and 1650 Super.

Best Counter Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1650

The Nvidia GTX 1650 can play Counter Strike 2 with a mix of medium and high settings. The main option you need to crank down is multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA). 4x is recommended since cranking it up to 8x will take off a bunch of performance from your game.

Our recommendation for the best settings combination in Counter Strike 2 is as follows:

Video

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x

4x Global shadow quality: Medium

Medium Model/Texture detail: High

High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Best Counter Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super isn't vastly more powerful than its cheaper and older non-Super sibling. Thus, our recommendation for the best settings on this graphics card remains the same. However, you can crank up every setting to high with this GPU with MSAA set to 4x.

The following combination works best for the GTX 1650 Super:

Video

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x

4x Global shadow quality: High

High Model/Texture detail: High

High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: High

High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Counter Strike 2 will run well on most modern gaming PCs without major performance hiccups.

Although performance on the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super is a bit less than what you could have gotten in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, you can still maintain close to 100 FPS with the above setting combinations applied.