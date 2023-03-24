How does Molotov spread work in Counter-Strike 2?

Molotov, or Incendiary grenade, is a useful piece of equipment that was initially introduced along with the launch of Counter-Strike Global Offensive. The spread of the grenade has recently been reworked in the upcoming version, named as Counter-Strike 2, along with significant changes to the mechanics. The rework is currently available for testing for a few players who received an invitation to access the limited beta.

It also features changes to weapons and maps along with some tweaks to lighting and graphics. This article will cover the changes to the Molotov spread in Counter-Strike 2.

The Molotov in Counter-Strike 2 will feature a change due to a fan's request

When Valve released Half-Life: Alyx back in April 2020, it became an instant hit that featured a massive improvement in the mechanics and graphics compared to its prequels. It featured an improved version of the liquid effects and shaders which gave a realistic look upon movement.

This initially began in July 2020 when the creator of a community project ZooL (@ZooL_Smith) uploaded a video of an improved Molotov which received a comment from a user named Kosan (@megakosan) stating:

"Now imagine CSGO Source 2 with the HLA Liquid Shader just to have the sexiest molotov 😵"

While there was no official comment from the developer at the time, it seems to have noted the idea along with the feedback and implemented the changes in Counter-Strike 2. A Visual Effects Developer at Valve tweeted:

The updated Incendiary grenade has finally made its appearance in the Counter-Strike 2 limited beta. It has been visually improved along with a new mechanical change to its spread which sparks a new dynamic and realism to the game.

Comparing to Counter-Strike Global Offensive Molotov

The spread of Molotov in Counter-Strike Global Offensive would remain stagnant in the explosion area during most of its ignition time and would spread in the last few seconds before it was about to expire.

However, in Counter-Strike 2, the Incendiary grenade will make a burst animation upon contact and ignite into a flame of fire, which will eventually continuously expand equally in every direction until it has expired or been extinguished. It will then leave a burning effect on the ground, indicating itself to the other players.

The sound effect has also been reworked, and currently, it provides a silent burning effect while on fire compared to the CS:GO version, which can be heard clearly from a few meters away. However, the explosion sound before impacting the ground is still the same.

Players should keep a note that the update is still in beta and can be altered at a later date to provide more visual and sound clarity prior to its official release.

