Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super continue to rank among the most popular graphics cards for gaming. These GPUs were launched as entry-level 1080p cards back in 2019. Even years after their initial release, the cards remain relevant as they deliver playable framerates in every major AAA release.

However, gamers might face some issues in poorly optimized games like Remnant 2. Those on high-end cards like the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti have reported performance issues in the title.

However, with sufficient tweaks to the graphics options, gamers can expect a solid performance in this new action shooter. Let's review the best options for a decent experience in the title.

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 won't be able to handle the game at anything higher than the lowest settings in the title. Still, we recommend players rely on some upscaling to get high framerates and no significant frame drops. The game doesn't look the best with these settings applied, however.

The best settings for the GTX 1650 in this title are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 240 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaler quality: Performance

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Post-processing: Low

Low Foliage quality: Low

Low Effects quality: Low

Low View distance quality: Low

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

The 1650 is at the baseline of graphics card requirements these days. However, the new Remnant entry doesn't look like trash with the lowest settings applied. Overall, gamers can have a good time with the above settings.

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for GTX 1650 Super

The 1650 Super is much more powerful than the older non-Super variant. Gamers on this entry-level 1080p gaming card can expect to crank up the settings slightly and not lose a significant chunk of performance. The medium settings work best with a bit of upscaling applied.

The recommended graphics settings for this graphics card are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 240 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaler quality: Balanced

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Medium

Medium View distance quality: Medium

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are entry-level 1080p gaming cards from a few generations ago. They aren't the most powerful graphics cards players can buy; therefore, keep your expectations in check. The GPUs will play the game at about 30 FPS, which isn't the best for a shooter.