Best F1 23 graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

F1 23 is the latest video game in Codemasters's long-running car racing series. The game is optimized pretty well in some old hardware, namely the GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super. According to the Steam hardware survey charts, the non-Super variant is the most popular video card ever built. Thus, it's no surprise that developers are optimizing their video games for this card.

Gamers should, however, note that they might have to dial down the settings to get a playable framerate in the latest F1 game. The game features all of the latest technologies in graphics rendering, like ray tracing and temporal upscaling. The 1650 and the 1650 Super supports neither of them.

Thus, in this article, we will go over the best settings that will deliver a decent experience in F1 23 with a 50-class card from a couple of generations ago without significant performance issues.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 can efficiently run F1 23 with a mixture of low and medium settings applied in the game. Do note that you might have to rely on some form of upscaling (AMD FSR or dynamic resolution) to hit a stable 60 FPS in the game. However, if you are fine with something around 30-40 frames, you can let the game render at native 1080p.

The best F1 23 graphics settings for the GTX 1650 are as follows:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Off

Off Ray-traced shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: Medium

Medium Post process: Low

Low Shadows: Medium

Medium Particles: Medium

Medium Crowd: Medium

Medium Mirrors: Medium

Medium Car and helmet reflections: Medium

Medium Weather effects: Off

Off Ground cover: Medium

Medium Trees: Medium

Medium Skidmarks: Medium

Medium Skidmarks Blending: Off

Off Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: Medium

Medium Asynchronous compute: On

On Texture streaming: High

High Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: AMD FSR

AMD FSR DLSS Mode: Off

Off DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

Off AMD FSR Quality Level: Quality

Quality AMD FSR Sharpness: 25

25 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is considerably more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. Gamers can crank up the settings in F1 23 without sacrificing the framerate. However, relying on some form of upscaling might be necessary to maintain a stable 60+ FPS in the game.

The best settings for the 1650 Super are as follows:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Off

Off Ray-traced shadows: On

On Ray-traced reflections: On

On Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: High

High Post process: High

High Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: High

High Ground cover: High

High Trees: High

High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: High

High Asynchronous compute: On

On Texture streaming: High

High Variable rate shading: On

On High-quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Super

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Super Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

1,920 x 1,080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: AMD FSR

AMD FSR DLSS Mode: Off

Off DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

Off AMD FSR Quality Level: Quality

Quality AMD FSR Sharpness: 25

25 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super can still handle some of the latest games without major issues. However, they are pretty much at the bottom of the crop in terms of delivering a decent gaming experience. Thus, we don't recommend it unless you are willing to play video games at 1080p 30 FPS in the lowest settings.

