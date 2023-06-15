Best F1 23 graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

F1 23 is the latest video game in Codemasters's long-running car racing series. The game is optimized pretty well in some old hardware, namely the GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super. According to the Steam hardware survey charts, the non-Super variant is the most popular video card ever built. Thus, it's no surprise that developers are optimizing their video games for this card.
Gamers should, however, note that they might have to dial down the settings to get a playable framerate in the latest F1 game. The game features all of the latest technologies in graphics rendering, like ray tracing and temporal upscaling. The 1650 and the 1650 Super supports neither of them.
Thus, in this article, we will go over the best settings that will deliver a decent experience in F1 23 with a 50-class card from a couple of generations ago without significant performance issues.
Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1650
The GTX 1650 can efficiently run F1 23 with a mixture of low and medium settings applied in the game. Do note that you might have to rely on some form of upscaling (AMD FSR or dynamic resolution) to hit a stable 60 FPS in the game. However, if you are fine with something around 30-40 frames, you can let the game render at native 1080p.
The best F1 23 graphics settings for the GTX 1650 are as follows:
Graphics settings
- Gamma adjustment: 100
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Steering animation: On
- Detail preset: Custom
- Ray tracing quality: Off
- Ray-traced shadows: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off
- Ray tracing DDGI: Off
- Lighting quality: Medium
- Post process: Low
- Shadows: Medium
- Particles: Medium
- Crowd: Medium
- Mirrors: Medium
- Car and helmet reflections: Medium
- Weather effects: Off
- Ground cover: Medium
- Trees: Medium
- Skidmarks: Medium
- Skidmarks Blending: Off
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: Medium
- Asynchronous compute: On
- Texture streaming: High
- Variable rate shading: On
- High quality hair: On
- Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost
- Nvidia SER: Off
Video mode
- Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650
- Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Output monitor: As per your -reference
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
- Anti-aliasing: AMD FSR
- DLSS Mode: Off
- DLSS sharpness: 50
- Frame generation: Off
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- AMD FSR Quality Level: Quality
- AMD FSR Sharpness: 25
- Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
The GTX 1650 Super is considerably more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. Gamers can crank up the settings in F1 23 without sacrificing the framerate. However, relying on some form of upscaling might be necessary to maintain a stable 60+ FPS in the game.
The best settings for the 1650 Super are as follows:
Graphics settings
- Gamma adjustment: 100
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Steering animation: On
- Detail preset: Custom
- Ray tracing quality: Off
- Ray-traced shadows: On
- Ray-traced reflections: On
- Ray-traced ambient occlusion: Off
- Ray-traced transparent reflections: Off
- Ray tracing DDGI: Off
- Lighting quality: High
- Post process: High
- Shadows: High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: High
- Mirrors: High
- Car and helmet reflections: High
- Weather effects: High
- Ground cover: High
- Trees: High
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen space reflections: High
- Asynchronous compute: On
- Texture streaming: High
- Variable rate shading: On
- High-quality hair: On
- Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost
- Nvidia SER: Off
Video mode
- Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Super
- Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Output monitor: As per your -reference
- Anisotropic filtering: Off
- Anti-aliasing: AMD FSR
- DLSS Mode: Off
- DLSS sharpness: 50
- Frame generation: Off
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- AMD FSR Quality Level: Quality
- AMD FSR Sharpness: 25
- Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super can still handle some of the latest games without major issues. However, they are pretty much at the bottom of the crop in terms of delivering a decent gaming experience. Thus, we don't recommend it unless you are willing to play video games at 1080p 30 FPS in the lowest settings.