Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Nvidia's GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are entry-level video cards launched as part of the Turing lineup. They are built from the ground up to deliver solid 1080p gaming with some compromises. Both GPUs are far better than the last-gen GTX 1050 Ti and can beat the GTX 1060 6 GB card in multiple scenarios.

The 1650 and 1650 Super can handle most AAA titles, even in 2023. Thus, it is no wonder that at the lowest settings applied, they can provide a decent experience in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with playable framerates.

This title packs a ton of graphics settings, which can make applying the best combinations via trial and error time-consuming as well as painstaking. Thus, this article will list the best graphics settings for the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super in this article.

Nvidia's GTX 1650 and 1650 Super can run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with some compromises

It is worth noting that the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super have to rely on some sort of upscaling to be able to push out playable framerates. This title has a unique Prioritize FPS mode that sacrifices the visual quality to offer more FPS. Both cards rely on this feature to deliver a smooth experience.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the GTX 1650

With the following settings applied, gamers can derive a decent experience when running Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on the GTX 1650:

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode: Prioritize FPS

Prioritize FPS Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 80%

80% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Shadow quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Shadow render distance: Near

Near Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Disabled

: Disabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Disabled Model LOD: Standard

Standard Volumetric fog resolution: Low

Low Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the GTX 1650 Super

This product is a bit faster than its younger sibling. The following settings are the best for this card:

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode: Prioritize FPS

Prioritize FPS Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Near

Near Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Disabled Model LOD: Standard

Standard Volumetric fog resolution: Low

Low Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

Overall, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty runs pretty well on PC. Thus, gamers with the most entry-level hardware will not face difficulties while playing the title.

