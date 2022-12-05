The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The Callisto Protocol by Striking Distance Studios is the latest game in the action horror genre. The title was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022.

The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super was introduced in the 16 series lineup as an entry-level GPU. However, it is still capable of playing modern AAA games in 1080p. The card can handle most games at decent framerates as long as players are willing to compromise on graphical fidelity.

The Callisto Protocol has great graphics and sound to provide an immersive gameplay experience. There are numerous settings to tweak while trying to find a balance between good visuals and smooth framerates. This article will list the optimal settings for The Callisto Protocol while gaming on an Nvidia GTX 1650

The best settings for The Callisto Protocol on a GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super can run the game at 'High' settings with a few small compromises to ensure consistent framerates. The best settings for an immersive experience in The Callisto Protocol using a GTX 1650 are as follows:

General

VSync: Off

Off Framerate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited DirectX: 12

Display

Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: Monitor's maximum supported resolution (1920 x 1080 Recommended)

Monitor's maximum supported resolution (1920 x 1080 Recommended) Render Percentage: 100

100 HDR: Disabled

Lighting

Lighting Quality: Standard

Standard Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetrics Quality: Medium

Medium Particles Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Enabled

Enabled Physical Refractions: Enabled

Enabled Ray Traced Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Ray Traced Reflections: Disabled

Effects

Depth Of Field: Disabled

Disabled Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface Scattering: Enabled

Enabled Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)

Temporal AA (T-AA) Film Grain: On

Advanced

Upscaling: AMD FSR 2

AMD FSR 2 FSR2 Quality Mode: Balanced

Balanced Mesh Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Texture Filter Quality: Medium

These settings should provide a perfect mix of smooth gameplay and good visuals. To get the best performance out of the game, you should consider updating your graphics card's drivers from Nvidia or AMD's official website, depending on the manufacturer of the card.

Players can also try to increase some of the graphical settings to get better visuals at the cost of the framerate or decrease the settings for a smoother gameplay experience.

The Callisto Protocol system requirements

The Callisto Protocol does not require the latest hardware and can easily run on most computers built in the last few years. The system requirements are as follows:

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit

Windows 10/11 64 bit Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400

Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700

Intel Core i7-8700 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700

AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

The Callisto Protocol can currently be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

