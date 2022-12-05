The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The Callisto Protocol by Striking Distance Studios is the latest game in the action horror genre. The title was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022.
The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super was introduced in the 16 series lineup as an entry-level GPU. However, it is still capable of playing modern AAA games in 1080p. The card can handle most games at decent framerates as long as players are willing to compromise on graphical fidelity.
The Callisto Protocol has great graphics and sound to provide an immersive gameplay experience. There are numerous settings to tweak while trying to find a balance between good visuals and smooth framerates. This article will list the optimal settings for The Callisto Protocol while gaming on an Nvidia GTX 1650
The best settings for The Callisto Protocol on a GTX 1650 Super
The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super can run the game at 'High' settings with a few small compromises to ensure consistent framerates. The best settings for an immersive experience in The Callisto Protocol using a GTX 1650 are as follows:
General
- VSync: Off
- Framerate Limit: Unlimited
- DirectX: 12
Display
- Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: Monitor's maximum supported resolution (1920 x 1080 Recommended)
- Render Percentage: 100
- HDR: Disabled
Lighting
- Lighting Quality: Standard
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Volumetrics Quality: Medium
- Particles Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: Enabled
- Physical Refractions: Enabled
- Ray Traced Shadows: Disabled
- Ray Traced Reflections: Disabled
Effects
- Depth Of Field: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Subsurface Scattering: Enabled
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)
- Film Grain: On
Advanced
- Upscaling: AMD FSR 2
- FSR2 Quality Mode: Balanced
- Mesh Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filter Quality: Medium
These settings should provide a perfect mix of smooth gameplay and good visuals. To get the best performance out of the game, you should consider updating your graphics card's drivers from Nvidia or AMD's official website, depending on the manufacturer of the card.
Players can also try to increase some of the graphical settings to get better visuals at the cost of the framerate or decrease the settings for a smoother gameplay experience.
The Callisto Protocol system requirements
The Callisto Protocol does not require the latest hardware and can easily run on most computers built in the last few years. The system requirements are as follows:
Minimum system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Recommended system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
The Callisto Protocol can currently be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.