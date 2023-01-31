Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super

Dead Space is a popular survival horror game that has been remastered for modern gaming systems. The game features stunning graphics and intense gameplay that make it a must-play for fans of the genre. If you have an Nvidia GTX 1650 or 1650 Super graphics card, you'll want to make sure you're getting the best possible experience when playing Dead Space.

In this article, we'll explore the best graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super to help you get the most out of your gaming experience.

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super can run the Dead Space remake surprisingly well

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super graphics cards offer an excellent balance of performance and affordability, and they can run the game surprisingly well. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the performance of these graphics cards when playing the game and explore what you can expect when using them for this classic game.

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super at the best visual quality

The best settings for FHD gaming are as follows:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with GTX 1650 and 1650 Super for high framerates

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super can run the Dead Space remake at over 60 FPS in 1080p with the following settings applied:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: FSR

FSR FSR Mode: Balanced

Balanced Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Resolution : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: Low

Conclusion

By following the best graphics settings outlined in this article, you'll be able to enjoy Dead Space to its fullest, with smooth and detailed graphics that help to bring the world of the game to life. Whether you're a fan of the genre or just looking for a great game to play, be sure to give Dead Space a try and see for yourself why it's one of the best survival horror games of all time.

