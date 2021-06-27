Top 5 horror game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2021

Valve’s Steam has grown to become the biggest distributor of PC games, and the annual Steam Summer Sale is part of the reason.

The annual Steam Summer Sale, held every year around the month of June-July, brings in massive discounts on many titles. The Steam Summer Sale provides the perfect opportunity for PC players to pick up new titles.

The 2021 Steam Summer Sale kicked off on June 24th and will last until 8th July 2021.

From action to adventure to role-playing, the Steam Summer Sale is bringing massive discounts.

Horror games keep players on the edge of their seats. It can range from survival horror to jump scares.

Here are the best horror game deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2021.

Outlast Trinity Bundle

Developer: Red Barrels (Red Barrels)

Price: ₹185/-

Included: Outlast, Outlast Whistleblower, Outlast 2

First-person horror franchise Outlast takes the player into a mental asylum with just one camera and leaves the player questioning their sanity.

The Evil Within Bundle

Developer: Tango Gameworks (Xbox Game Studios)

Price: ₹467/-

Included: The Evil Within, The Consequence, The Executioner, The Assignment

The Evil Within series, created by Shinji Mikami of Resident Evil fame, follows the protagonist Sebastian Castellanos as he pulls through a distorted world full of nightmarish locations and horrid creatures.

Dying Light Platinum Edition

Developer: Techland (Techland)

Price: ₹749/-

Included: Dying Light and all DLCs

Dying Light takes the player to a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies. With the sequel coming soon, there is no better time to catch up on the franchise.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

Developer: Telltale (Skybound Games)

Price: ₹769/-

Included: The Walking Dead Season 1, 400 Days, The Walking Dead Season 2, The Walking Dead Michonne, The Walking Dead A New Frontier, The Walking Dead The Final Season

After the sudden closure of Telltale, Skybound stepped in to complete the series and release a definitive collection of the entire Walking Dead Series.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition

Developer: Capcom (Capcom)

Price: ₹1,354/-

Included: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Banned Footage Vol.1, Banned Footage Vol.2, and End of Zoe

Resident Evil is often considered the peak of survival horror. After multiple disappointing sequels, and putting the action over horror, the franchise has returned to form with Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. A player takes control of Ethan Winters as he hunts for his missing wife.

Edited by Gautham Balaji