Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for GTX 1650 and 1650 Super

Street Fighter 6 isn't a very demanding game and can easily be played on entry-level cards like the GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super. These GPUs are among the slowest in the market, but the non-Super variant is still a widely used graphics card, according to the Steam Hardware Survey. Luckily, gamers on these cards won't have to sacrifice too much on the graphical fidelity of the latest fighting game.
Street Fighter 6 is locked to 60 FPS, so players shouldn't expect a high refresh rate when playing the game. This limitation is a huge win for the 1650 and the 1650 Super since they are more than capable of running the game smoothly at this framerate. In this article, we will list the best graphics settings to play the latest Capcom arcade game.
Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings for the GTX 1650
The Nvidia GTX 1650 doesn't pack a ton of rendering prowess, so gamers will have to rely on some of the lowest settings in the game to maintain a decent framerate. This is mainly because of the fighting game's new World Tour mode, which can be quite demanding on resources.
Display
Basic Display Settings
- Screen Shake: As the player desires
- Subtitles: As the player desires
- Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires
- Screen Brightness: As the player desires
Graphics
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 1920x1080
Basic Graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Normal
- Internal Resolution: 4
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Uncrowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: Off
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed Graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Mesh Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Standard
- Shader Quality: Standard
- Effects Quality: Standard
- Sampling Quality: Standard
- Bloom: Standard
Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings for the GTX 1650 Super
The GTX 1650 Super is way more powerful than its older sibling, the non-Super variant. The Turing GPU is even faster than the entry-level RX 6500 XT. Thus, it's no surprise that the budget GPU can handle modern games like Street Fighter 6 without breaking a sweat at 1080p.
The best graphics settings for the GTX 1650 Super are listed below:
Display
Basic Display Settings
- Screen Shake: As the player desires
- Subtitles: As the player desires
- Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires
- Screen Brightness: As the player desires
Graphics
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 1920x1080
Basic Graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
- Internal Resolution: 5
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Crowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: Off
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed Graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Mesh Quality: Highest
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Sampling Quality: Standard
- Bloom: High
Overall, the latest fighting game from Capcom isn't particularly demanding. It might be one of the most modest video game releases of 2023. Thus, older cards like the GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super can handle it with ease.