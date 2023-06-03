Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for GTX 1650 and 1650 Super

Street Fighter 6 isn't a very demanding game and can easily be played on entry-level cards like the GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super. These GPUs are among the slowest in the market, but the non-Super variant is still a widely used graphics card, according to the Steam Hardware Survey. Luckily, gamers on these cards won't have to sacrifice too much on the graphical fidelity of the latest fighting game.

Street Fighter 6 is locked to 60 FPS, so players shouldn't expect a high refresh rate when playing the game. This limitation is a huge win for the 1650 and the 1650 Super since they are more than capable of running the game smoothly at this framerate. In this article, we will list the best graphics settings to play the latest Capcom arcade game.

Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings for the GTX 1650

The Nvidia GTX 1650 doesn't pack a ton of rendering prowess, so gamers will have to rely on some of the lowest settings in the game to maintain a decent framerate. This is mainly because of the fighting game's new World Tour mode, which can be quite demanding on resources.

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitles: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires

As the player desires Screen Brightness: As the player desires

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Normal

Normal Internal Resolution: 4

4 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Uncrowded

Uncrowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off

Off Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Mesh Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Standard

Standard Shader Quality: Standard

Standard Effects Quality: Standard

Standard Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: Standard

Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings for the GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is way more powerful than its older sibling, the non-Super variant. The Turing GPU is even faster than the entry-level RX 6500 XT. Thus, it's no surprise that the budget GPU can handle modern games like Street Fighter 6 without breaking a sweat at 1080p.

The best graphics settings for the GTX 1650 Super are listed below:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitles: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires

As the player desires Screen Brightness: As the player desires

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off

Off Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: High

Overall, the latest fighting game from Capcom isn't particularly demanding. It might be one of the most modest video game releases of 2023. Thus, older cards like the GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super can handle it with ease.

Poll : 0 votes