Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are among the most powerful cards on the market. They are much faster than their last-gen counterparts, the GTX 1050 and the 1050 Ti, and the only Nvidia offering at under $300.

The 1650 recently overtook the GTX 1060 market share on the Steam Hardware Survey charts. Thus, it is no wonder that multiple gamers are still playing the latest AAA titles with this entry-level card.

Since the GPUs do not pack a ton of computing power, figuring out the best settings for a steady 60 FPS gameplay can be a bit of a chore. Thus, this guide will list the best settings for the 1650 and the 1650 Super.

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super handle Hogwarts Legacy, but with some hiccups

It is worth noting that the GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super are not the most powerful graphics cards on the market. These entry-level GPUs were launched in 2019 and are based on the Turing architecture.

Thus, gamers cannot max out Hogwarts Legacy with either GPU, even at 1080p. The game can run at a decent framerate with the following tweaks applied.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650

At 1080p medium, the GTX 1650 can run Hogwarts Legacy at around 40 FPS.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA Low

: TAA Low Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2.0

AMD FSR 2.0 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Material Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is much faster than the traditional 1650. The GPU can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy in High settings while maintaining a framerate of more than 50 FPS.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Hogwarts Legacy has been optimized quite well on PC. While some AAA games list 1650 as the minimum requirement, the game easily runs at the Medium preset with the GPU. Thus, gamers with entry-level cards from a couple of generations ago need not worry about significant performance issues.

