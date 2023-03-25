FaZe Clan vs NAVI - CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 17: Predictions, where to watch, and more

CS:GO's ESL Pro League Season 17 is all set to kick off its Semi Finals with just four teams remaining in the tournament. The second game of the day will see FaZe Clan taking on NAVI, as only one of these teams will emerge victorious and head to the Grand Finals tomorrow. Clearly, fans have high expectations for both teams as they have showcased miraculous performances in the past.

The ESL Pro League Season 17 is one of the last official CS:GO tournaments that fans can enjoy before Counter-Strike 2 enters the fray. Viewers from across the globe are excited to witness the upcoming matchup between two popular teams, with NAVI already being a fan-favorite roster.

This article will deliver a brief prediction regarding the upcoming matchup at CS:GO's ESL Pro Leage Season 17 Semi Finals.

FaZe Clan vs NAVI - Who will win the second Semi Finals game at CS:GO's ESL Pro League Season 17?

Predictions

Natus Vincere are looking as strong as ever, as they head into the ESL Pro League Season 17. The Ukrainian roster has been on a six-game win streak in Season 17, defeating the likes of Astralis, Outsiders, and 00 Nation. With the legendary player s1mple absolutely dominating the tournament, the superstar team isn't looking to slow down anytime soon.

FaZe, unfortunately, has been looking somewhat rusty. Although the roster won two games against FURIA and forZe, they didn't fare well against Vitality. Their run at IEM Katowice was just decent, with only two losses against G2 and Liquid.

NAVI are definitely looking stronger for their Semi Finals game against FaZe, with a solid chance at emerging victorious tonight.

Head-to-head

Over the last year, FaZe and NAVI have faced each other quite a few times. Although the rosters haven't faced each other in 2023, NAVI's roster has claimed more total wins. However, in 2022, both teams won six games against each other out of their 12 matchups.

This makes the upcoming series far more interesting as both rosters can bring out the same level of performance tonight.

Recent results

After taking a closer look at both teams' recent results, it seems that NAVI has a better chance of winning this CS:GO matchup, as the roster has performed phenomenally well in the ESL Pro League Season 17 tournament. NAVI defeated Astralis, RA, and Outsiders along with three other teams back-to-back in the ongoing event.

FaZe, on the other hand, has been going through a bit of a rough patch. Although the team recently performed well against FURIA in the Round 2 Playoffs of Season 17, they then suffered a heavy loss against Vitality (0:2) in a best-of-three series.

Potential lineups

FaZe Clan

Håvard " rain " Nygaard

" Nygaard Helvijs " broky " Saukants

" Saukants Russel " Twistzz " Van Dulken

" Van Dulken Finn " karrigan " Andersen

" Andersen Robin "ropz" Kool

Cloud9

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyljev

" Kostyljev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov

" Sharipov Ilya " Perfecto " Zalutskiy

" Zalutskiy Valerij " b1t " Vakhovsjkj

" Vakhovsjkj Andrij "npl" Kukharsjkyj

When and where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts will be able to watch the upcoming game between NAVI and FaZe live on CS:GO's official Twitch handle on March 25, 2023 at 11:00 am PDT/7:00 pm CET/11:30 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes