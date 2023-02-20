CS:GO ESL Pro League (EPL) Season 17 - Schedule, live results, where to watch, and more 

One of CS:GO's oldest tournaments is set to return for its latest edition, as thirty-two teams from all over the world prepare to make their way to Malta to compete in the ESL Pro League Season 17.

CS:GO Teams will engage in various stages of the competition over the course of four weeks to prove their talent on the big stage and earn the lion's share from an $850,000 prize pool.

CS:GO's ESL Pro League Season 17 will commence on February 22, 2023, with its Grand Finals scheduled for March 26, 2023.

Everything to know about CS:GO's EPL Season 17

Format

Season 17 of EPL will feature a new format altogether, as the tournament features a total of 32 participating CS:GO teams for the first time in its eight-year history. The tournament will kick-off with a triple-elimination Group Stage, followed by a single-elimination playoff bracket.

In the Group Stage, all 32 CS:GO teams will be split into four groups of eight teams each. Each group will go through a triple-elimination bracket, after which the top four CS:GO sides will qualify for the playoffs.

Group winners will advance directly to the quarter-finals, whereas runners-up will proceed to the Round of 12 as High Seeds. CS:GO Teams that finish in third and fourth place within their respective groups will qualify for the Round of 16 as High and Low Seeds, respectively.

The ESL Pro League Season 17 Playoffs will feature the top 16 CS:GO teams in the tournament in a single-elimination bracket. All matches in the Group Stage and Playoffs will be best-of-threes, except the Grand Finals, which will be decided in a best-of-five series.

Groups in CS:GO ESL Pro League

All 32 CS:GO teams will initially be split into four Groups:

Group A

Outsiders

IHC Esports

MIBR

Fnatic

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

G2 Esports

Eternal Fire

Group B

Heroic

Movistar Riders

BIG

Complexity

Imperial Esports

FURIA Esports

SAW

MOUZ

Group C

FaZe Clan

Rooster

paiN Gaming

Ninjas in Pyjamas

OG

00 Nation

Grayhound

Team Vitality

Group D

Team Liquid

Rare Atom

ATK

ENCE

Team Spirit

Astralis

forZe

Natus Vincere

Schedule & Results for CS:GO ESL Pro League

Note: Results will be updated daily during the CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 17

Group A

February 22, 2023 (Day 1)

Outsiders vs IHC (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) MIBR vs Fnatic (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

(10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day]) Eternal Fire vs G2 Esports (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

February 23, 2023 (Day 2)

Group A Lower Bracket Round #1 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group A Lower Bracket Round #2 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group A Upper Bracket Semi-final #1 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group A Upper Bracket Semi-final #2 (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

February 24, 2023 (Day 3)

Group A Lower Bracket Semi-final #1 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group A Lower Bracket Semi-final #2 (10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST)

February 25, 2023 (Day 4)

Group A 8th Place Decider Match #1 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group A Lower Bracket Final (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group A 6-7th Decider Match #1 (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

February 26, 2023 (Day 5)

Group A 6-7th Decider Match #2 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group A Upper Bracket Final (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group A 4th Place Decider Match (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Group B

March 1, 2023 (Day 6)

Heroic vs Movistar Riders (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) BIG vs Complexity (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) FURIA vs Imperial (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

(10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day]) SAW vs MOUZ (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 2, 2023 (Day 7)

Group B Lower Bracket Round #1 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group B Lower Bracket Round #2 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group B Upper Bracket Semi-final #1 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group B Upper Bracket Semi-final #2 (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 3, 2023 (Day 8)

Group B Lower Bracket Semi-final #1 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group B Lower Bracket Semi-final #2 (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 4, 2023 (Day 9)

Group B 8th Place Decider Match #1 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group B Lower Bracket Final (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group B 6-7th Decider Match #1 (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 5, 2023 (Day 10)

Group B 6-7th Decider Match #2 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group B Upper Bracket Final (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group B 4th Place Decider Match (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Group C

March 8, 2023 (Day 11)

paiN vs Ninjas in Pyjamas (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) FaZe vs Rooster (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) OG vs 00Nation (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

(10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day]) Grayhound vs Vitality (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 9, 2023 (Day 12)

Group C Lower Bracket Round #1 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group C Lower Bracket Round #2 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group C Upper Bracket Semi-final #1 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group C Upper Bracket Semi-final #2 (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 10, 2023 (Day 13)

Group C Lower Bracket Semi-final #1 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group C Lower Bracket Semi-final #2 (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 11, 2023 (Day 14)

Group C 8th Place Decider Match #1 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group C Lower Bracket Final (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group C 6-7th Decider Match #1 (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 12, 2023 (Day 15)

Group C 6-7th Decider Match #2 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group C Upper Bracket Final (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group C 4th Place Decider Match (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Group D

March 15, 2023 (Day 16)

forZe vs NAVI (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Spirit vs Astralis (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Liquid vs Rare Atom (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

(10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day]) ATK vs ENCE (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 16, 2023 (Day 17)

Group D Lower Bracket Round #1 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group D Lower Bracket Round #2 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group D Upper Bracket Semi-final #1 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group D Upper Bracket Semi-final #2 (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 17, 2023 (Day 18)

Group D Lower Bracket Semi-final #1 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group D Lower Bracket Semi-final #2 (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 18, 2023 (Day 19)

Group D 8th Place Decider Match #1 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group D Lower Bracket Final (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group D 6-7th Decider Match #1 (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

March 19, 2023 (Day 20)

Group D 6-7th Decider Match #2 (3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 1 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group D Upper Bracket Final (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group D 4th Place Decider Match (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Playoffs

March 21, 2023 (Day 21)

Playoffs Round 1 #1 (6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST)

(6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST) Playoffs Round 1 #2 (6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST)

(6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST) Playoffs Round 1 #3 (10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST)

(10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST) Playoffs Round 1 #4 (10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST)

March 22, 2023 (Day 22)

Playoffs Round 2 #1 (6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST)

(6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST) Playoffs Round 2 #2 (6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST)

(6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST) Playoffs Round 2 #3 (10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST)

(10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST) Playoffs Round 2 #4 (10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST)

March 23, 2023 (Day 23)

Quarter-final #1 (6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST)

(6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST) Quarter-final #2 (10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST)

March 24, 2023 (Day 24)

Quarter-final #3 (6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST)

(6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST) Quarter-final #4 (10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST)

March 25, 2023 (Day 25)

Semi-final #1 (6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST)

(6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST) Semi-final #2 (10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST)

March 26, 2023 (Day 26)

Grand Final (6 am PST/ 3 pm CET/ 7:30 pm IST)

Where to watch ESL CS:GO

CS:GO's global fanbase can tune into ESL CS:GO's official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch all the matches in the ESL Pro League Season 17 live in action. Viewers can also check out the watch parties held by various CS:GO streamers and players worldwide to watch the tournament proceedings.

