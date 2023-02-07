CS:GO IEM Katowice 2023: Full schedule, live results, where to watch, and more 

Twenty-four prominent CS:GO rosters made their way to Katowice, Poland, in February 2023 to compete for the 2023 edition of Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Katowice. Participating teams will fight through various stages of the tournament until the Grand Final decides the winner on February 12.

With the IEM series being one of CS:GO's most renowned tournament circuits, teams will be fighting for a shot at international glory as well as a lion's share of the $1 million prize pool.

Everything to know about IEM Katowice 2023 in CS:GO

Format

Out of the 24 participating teams, 16 of them went through the IEM Katowice Play-In stage, which featured a double-elimination bracket that filtered out 8 CS:GO teams. The top 8 teams from the Play-Ins then joined the remaining 8 teams in the tournament's Group Stage.

In the tournament's Group Stage, teams are split into two double-elimination groups, with all the matches being conducted as best-of-threes. The top 3 CS:GO teams from each group will then head into the playoffs.

The top 6 teams of IEM Katowice 2023 will compete in a single-elimination playoff bracket until a winner is declared. Group winners will advance straight to the semifinals of the playoffs. Group runners-up will enter the quarter-finals as the high seeds, whereas teams that finish 3rd in their respective groups will enter the quarter-finals as the low seed.

Teams

Here are all 16 CS:GO teams that have qualified for the IEM Katowice 2023 main event:

Directly qualified teams

FaZe Clan

Team Vitality

Outsiders

Heroic

Team Liquid

Natus Vincere

G2 Esports

MOUZ

Qualified from Play-Ins

BIG

OG

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Cloud9

Complexity

Team Spirit

Fnatic

IHC Esports

Full Schedule

Group Stage

Saturday, February 4

Cloud9 vs NAVI (3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) G2 vs BIG (3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) FaZe Clan vs Spirit (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Vitality vs NIP (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Liquid vs IHC (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

(10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day]) OG vs MOUZ (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Sunday, February 5

Heroic vs Complexity (3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Outsiders vs Fnatic (3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) G2 vs FaZe (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) BIG vs Spirit (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) NAVI vs Liquid (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

(10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day]) Cloud9 vs IHC (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Monday, February 6

Complexity vs MOUZ (3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) NIP vs Outsiders (3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Heroic vs OG (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Vitality vs Fnatic (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) FaZe vs IHC (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

(10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day]) Liquid vs Spirit (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Tuesday, February 7

Group B Lower Semi-final #1 (3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) OG vs Outsiders (3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST)

(3:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CET/ 5 pm IST) Group A Lower Final (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) NAVI vs G2 (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

(7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST) Group B Lower Final (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

(10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day]) Group B Upper Final (10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST [next day])

Playoffs

Friday, February 10

Quarter-final #1 (6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST)

(6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST) Quarter-final #2 (10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST)

Saturday, February 11

Semi-final #1 (6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST)

(6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST) Semi-final #2 (10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST)

Sunday, February 12

Grand Final (7 am PST/ 4 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST)

Results

Note: This article will be updated once the IEM Katowice 2023 begins

Day 1

NAVI defeats Cloud9 (2-0): Ancient (16-13); Inferno (16-6)

Ancient (16-13); Inferno (16-6) G2 defeats BIG (2-0): Anubis (16-12); Inferno (16-8)

Anubis (16-12); Inferno (16-8) FaZe defeats Spirit (2-0): Ancient (16-5); Nuke (16-12)

Ancient (16-5); Nuke (16-12) Vitality defeats NIP (2-0): Mirage (16-10); Inferno (16-9)

Mirage (16-10); Inferno (16-9) Liquid defeats IHC (2-0): Inferno (16-13); Overpass (16-6)

Inferno (16-13); Overpass (16-6) OG defeats MOUZ (2-1): Inferno (9-16); Overpass (16-13); Mirage (22-19)

Intel® Extreme Masters @IEM



really popped off to secure the win, but



Will they show up again on Overpass? 🤔



#IEM What an opening map of the series! @REZcsgo really popped off to secure the win, but @JAMEPAIN did his best on the other sideWill they show up again on Overpass? 🤔 What an opening map of the series!@REZcsgo really popped off to secure the win, but @JAMEPAIN did his best on the other side Will they show up again on Overpass? 🤔#IEM https://t.co/Is9neteJKM

Day 2

Heroic defeats Complexity (2-1): Inferno (16-11); Vertigo (13-16); Overpass (16-8)

Inferno (16-11); Vertigo (13-16); Overpass (16-8) Fnatic defeats Outsiders (2-1): Vertigo (16-12); Mirage (8-16); Overpass (19-16)

Vertigo (16-12); Mirage (8-16); Overpass (19-16) G2 defeats FaZe (2-0): Nuke (16-14); Ancient (16-7)

Nuke (16-14); Ancient (16-7) Spirit defeats BIG (2-1): Nuke (10-16); Mirage (16-11); Anubis (16-10)

Nuke (10-16); Mirage (16-11); Anubis (16-10) NAVI defeats Liquid (2-0): Inferno (16-5); Anubis (19-17)

Inferno (16-5); Anubis (19-17) IHC defeats Cloud9 (2-0): Inferno (16-14); Mirage (16-14)

Day 3

Outsiders defeats NIP (2-1): Vertigo (5-16); Overpass (16-12); Inferno (16-9)

Vertigo (5-16); Overpass (16-12); Inferno (16-9) Heroic defeats OG (2-0): Inferno (16-10); Mirage (16-12)

Inferno (16-10); Mirage (16-12) Vitality defeats Fnatic (2-1): Overpass (16-13); Mirage (8-16); Nuke (16-13)

Overpass (16-13); Mirage (8-16); Nuke (16-13) Complexity vs MOUZ

FaZe vs IHC

Liquid vs Spirit

Day 4

Where to watch

CS:GO fans can watch the proceedings of the IEM Katowice 2023 live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel using this link. Readers can also check out the various official watch parties held by streamers and CS:GO personalities worldwide to watch the event.

