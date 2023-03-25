CS:GO's ESL Pro League Season 17 is slowly nearing its conclusion with two semi-final matches commencing today, March 25. Four of the best teams have made it to the stage after intense competition in the playoffs and quarter-finals. The first game of the day will feature Cloud9 taking on ENCE in a best-of-three series.

Both teams are renowned for their exceptional performances and are expected to present their best today. Only one of them will make it to the Grand-finals tomorrow. That being said, both have showcased exceptional performances in CS:GO's ESL Pro League Season 17 tournament.

With this being one of the final CS:GO tournaments, fans are more hyped to see how the professional scene ends for a legendary title before CS2 takes the mantle.

Cloud9 vs ENCE - Who will be taking the win in this semi-final matchup of CS:GO's ESL Pro League Season 17?

Predictions

Cloud9's active roster is in pretty good shape judging from their performances at the RES Eastern European Masters: Spring 2023. They have faired well against teams like G2 and EG as well in Season 17 and have come out victorious.

ENCE, on the other hand, hasn't maintained a streak during their run to the CCT Central Europe Malta Finals. They have failed to defeat the Eternal Fire roster twice, but have been performing well so far in CS:GO's ESL Pro League Season 17.

Judging from both teams' pacing coming into Pro League Season 17, there are chances that Cloud9 will dominate the Semi-finals game, especially because C9 has already defeated ENCE on multiple occasions in the past.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 has played against ENCE six times in the past few months since 2022, and has won five out of their six games. ENCE managed just one win at the IEM Katowice 2023 Play-in, where they defeated C9 with an 8-16 score.

Recent results

Cloud9 has been on an 8-match win streak since their game against Evil Geniuses in the Pro League Season 17. Right now, they are one of the strongest teams standing in the tournament. They have been dominating their best-of-three games against multiple teams over the past few months.

ENCE, on the other hand, has also been fairing well against teams like G2 and Vitality, defeating them 2:0 and 2:1 respectively; however, the Finnish squad will need more pacing to win their game or dominate C9 in the semi-finals.

Potential lineups

ENCE

Marco " Snappi " Pfeiffer

" Pfeiffer Paweł " dycha " Dycha

" Dycha Pavle " maden " Bošković

" Bošković Alvaro " SunPayus " Garcia

" Garcia Guy "NertZ" Iluz

Cloud9

Vladislav " nafany " Gorshkov

" Gorshkov Dmitriy " sh1ro " Sokolov

" Sokolov Sergey " Ax1Le " Rykhtorov

" Rykhtorov Abai " HObbit " Hasenov

" Hasenov Timur "buster" Tulepov

Where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts will be able to capture the ESL Pro League Season 17 Semi-finals live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch handle on March 25, 2023, at 7:30 am PDT / 3:30 pm CET / 8:00 pm IST.

