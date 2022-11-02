Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Challenger Stage - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

As we enter the third day of CS:GO's IEM Rio Major 2022, twelve teams from the ongoing Challengers Stage will continue their fight for the remaining 6 spots in the Legends Stage.

After the first three rounds of the tournament, Brazil's very own, Imperial and 00NATION were eliminated from the tournament. Meanwhile, European contenders Bad News Eagles and MOUZ finished ahead of their competitors, claiming two out of the eight total Legends Stage spots.

On Day 3 of the IEM Rio Major 2022, North America's Evil Geniuses will cross paths with one of Europe's most promising CS:GO rosters, Cloud9, in a best-of-three elimination matchup. The winner will proceed to their Round 4 advancement match, whereas the losing team will be subject to elimination.

Evil Geniuses (EG) vs Cloud9 in CS:GO - Who will win this IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage elimination match?

Intel® Extreme Masters @IEM



Check out all of the round 4 match-ups as we look to lock in more teams into the Legends Stage! It's day 3 of the #IEM Rio Challengers Stage!Check out all of the round 4 match-ups as we look to lock in more teams into the Legends Stage! It's day 3 of the #IEM Rio Challengers Stage!Check out all of the round 4 match-ups as we look to lock in more teams into the Legends Stage! 👇 https://t.co/JjE6g6ugtZ

Predictions

Evil Geniuses and Cloud9 are two promising CS:GO rosters that were expected to perform wonders in the Challengers Stage of the IEM Rio Major 2022. However, the performances of both teams so far in the tournament have failed to meet the expectations of their dedicated fanbase.

Having lost two of their previous matches, Evil Geniuses will enter this elimination matchup as the underdogs. Although EG have put on a strong fight in all 3 of their matches so far, they are yet to prove their strengths in a best-of-three fixture on the Major stage.

Cloud9, on the other hand, was already put through an elimination matchup in Round 3, where they managed to defeat Brazil's Imperial Esports in consecutive maps and avoid elimination. Furthermore, both of their losses so far in the tournament have come about in overtime defeats.

Cloud9 also has a strong roster of proficient aimers like HObbit and sh1ro, the latter of which has averaged over 35 kills per map so far in the tournament. While EG is not far away in terms of individual skill, Cloud9's experience together as a roster and their ongoing momentum in the tournament is expected to help them push through this Round 4 elimination matchup and emerge victorious.

Head-to-head

The current CS:GO rosters of Evil Geniuses and Cloud9 have encountered each other only once so far. Cloud9 defeated EG during their ESL Pro League 16 Group Stage matchup, where Cloud9 emerged as the winner after defeating EG on Dust 2 (16-5) and Inferno (16-12).

Recent results

Evil Geniuses enjoyed a great start to the ongoing CS:GO Major by collecting a comfortable victory over IHC Esports (16-9). Soon after their first win, EG's skills were put to the test against MOUZ. EG were punished in the early rounds of their encounter against MOUZ, having dealt with a 0-7 deficit before winning their first round.

Ultimately, EG fell short of a few rounds, losing the match by a 10-16 scoreline. Heading into Round 3, Evil Geniuses were matched against 9z's South American roster. EG put on a promising performance against 9z, similar to their opening matchup. However, 9z secured a valuable victory by defeating EG in overtime (17-19).

Cloud9 kicked off their IEM Rio Major campaign with an overtime defeat to Fnatic (17-19). They attempted to redeem themselves with their performance in the Round 2 matchup against Grayhound Gaming on the same day.

Cloud9 met with the same fate yet again, as Grayhound (17-19) managed to gather an overtime victory to proceed to Round 3. Cloud9 collected their first victory of the tournament in their Round 3 elimination matchup against Imperial (2-0).

Potential lineups

Evil Geniuses

Vincent " Brehze " Cayonte

" Cayonte Tsvetelin " CeRq " Dimitrov

" Dimitrov Timothy " autimatic " Ta

" Ta Jadan " HexT " Postma

" Postma Sanjar " neaLaN " İshakov (IGL)

" İshakov (IGL) Daniel "Vorborg" Vorborg (Coach)

Cloud9

Vladislav " nafany " Gorshkov (IGL)

" Gorshkov (IGL) Dmitriy " sh1ro " Sokolov

" Sokolov Timofey " interz " Yakushin

" Yakushin Sergey " Ax1Le " Rykhtorov

" Rykhtorov Abai " HObbit " Hasenov

" Hasenov Konstantin "groove" Pikiner (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO fans can watch the 2022 Rio Major action live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel. With two matches running simultaneously, viewers will have to tune into the B-stream to watch EG vs Cloud9 today.

Evil Geniuses will face Cloud9 on November 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm PDT / 10:00 pm CET / November 3, 2022 at 2:30 am IST on Day 3 of the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Viewers can also enjoy GamerLegion vs FURIA, which will happen simultaneously on Stream A.

Poll : Who Do You Think Will Win This Challengers Stage Elimination Matchup? Evil Geniuses Cloud9 0 votes