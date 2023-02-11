G2 Esports vs Team Liquid at CS:GO IEM Katowice 2023 Semi-final: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Twenty-four of the most reputed CS:GO teams from all over the world convened in Katowice, Poland, earlier this month to compete for the IEM Katowice 2023. After engaging in various stages of the tournament over the course of ten days, only four teams remain in the fight to become champions and earn the lion's share from a $1 million prize pool.

The IEM Katowice 2023 Semi-finals will kick-off on February 11, 2023, as Heroic takes on NAVI for a shot at a Grand Finals spot. Joining them will be the winner of the second semi-finals tie, which features one of the world's strongest CS:GO teams, G2 Esports, taking on one of North America's finest, Team Liquid, in a best-of-three matchup.

G2 vs Liquid- Who will win this Semi-final matchup of CS:GO's IEM Katowice 2023?

Predictions

G2's international roster is currently enjoying the form of a lifetime. The organization has had a fairly good run since acquiring their two latest signings - jks and HooXi. Paired with G2's huNter-Niko Bosnian duo and the incredible AWP talent, m0NESY, the two new signings have managed to exceed their own expectations and produce absolutely world-class performances for their team.

G2 ended 2022 with a BLAST Premier World Finals title and began the year with a top-position at BLAST Premier Spring Groups. They are unbeaten in their last 8 matches, and will look to add another victory to their tally after their matchup against Team Liquid.

Team Liquid, on the other hand, is not currently in their best form. Liquid did manage to finish 2022 on a good note, emerging as the BLAST World Finals runner-up. Since then, however, the organization has struggled to play in top form.

Liquid's roster consists of veteran players like nitr0, EliGE, and NAF, paired with young talent like YEKINDAR and oSee. In terms of individual strengths, Liquid may be on par with G2. However, taking into consideration the team chemistry and the current momentum of both teams, G2 Esports has an advantage over Team Liquid in this best-of-three matchup.

Head-to-head

G2 and Liquid's current rosters have played against each other in a total of 5 official matches in the past. G2 has won 3 out of the 5 matches, leaving Heroic with 2. Both teams have played 8 maps against each other, out of which G2 has won 8.

Recent results

G2 was one of the eight CS:GO teams that earned direct entry into the IEM Katowice Group Stage. They won all three of their Group Stage matchups, defeating teams like BIG, FaZe, and NAVI. G2 Esports were sent directly to the semi-finals of the tournament after finishing as the top team in their group bracket.

Similar to G2, Liquid was also among the eight teams that qualified directly to the Group Stage. Liquid had a fairly good run in the Group Stage, defeating IHC, Spirit, and FaZe, losing only to NAVI. They then defeated Vitality in the IEM Katowice 2023 quarter-finals to earn a spot in the semis.

Potential lineups

G2 Esports

Nemanja " huNter- " Kovač

" Kovač Nikola " NiKo " Kovač

" Kovač Ilya " m0NESY " Osipov

" Osipov Justin " jks " Savage

" Savage Rasmus " HooXi " Nielsen (IGL)

" Nielsen (IGL) Jan "Swani" Müller (Coach)

Team Liquid

Jonathan " EliGE " Jablonowski

" Jablonowski Keith " NAF " Markovic

" Markovic Joshua " oSee " Ohm

" Ohm Nicholas " nitr0 " Cannella (IGL)

" Cannella (IGL) Mareks " YEKINDAR " Gaļinski

" Gaļinski Damian "daps" Steele (Coach)

Where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can tune into the IEM Katowice 2023 Playoffs live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel using this link. G2 will take on Liquid in a best-of-three matchup on February 11, 2023, at 10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST.

