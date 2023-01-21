m0NESY CS:GO settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov is a Russian professional CS:GO player who currently plays for G2 Esports as their primary AWPer. At just 17 years of age, the Russian AWPer is considered one of the most promising talents in the current CS:GO scene.
m0NESY surged to fame during his time as a player for NAVI Junior, the Ukrainian organization's academy team, when he was just 15 years old. After witnessing his potential to become a star AWP-wielder, several tier-1 contenders joined the race to sign him. In January 2022, G2 Esports made the wise decision to bolster their firepower by acquiring him.
Everything to know about G2 m0NESY's CS:GO settings in 2023
2022 was the first ever season in m0NESY's professional CS:GO career. Throughout the year, the youngster exhibited a performance that left the crowd impressed, with critics calling his performance one of the best by a CS:GO player in his rookie year.
m0NESY and G2's performance in 2022 helped them compete in various S-tier tournament circuits like BLAST Premier and ESL Pro League. He also earned his first CS:GO Major appearance at PGL Major Antwerp, narrowly missing an opportunity to earn his second one as G2 failed to make it to the IEM Rio Major.
The 2022 season also led m0NESY to his first trophy in professional CS:GO as G2 managed to close out the season as winners of the BLAST Premier: World Finals. He also bagged the award for the tournament's MvP, being the youngest player to do so at a big event.
As a result of his exceptional performances throughout the 2022 season, m0NESY earned several individual accolades, such as the Esports Award for Rookie of the Year and the HLTV Award for Rookie of the Year and Highlight of the Year. He was also named the seventh-best CS:GO player of 2022.
Below, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by m0NESY in his pro CS: GO career, according to data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2
- eDPI: 800
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 2
- Blue: 255
- Green: 0
- Red: 1
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 15
- Amt Lat: 0.33
- Amt Vert: 0.14
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch Options
-freq 240 -novid -tickrate 128 +rate 786432
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 110%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Streaming: Disabled
- Effect Detail: Low
- Shader Detail: Low
- Boost Player Contrast: Disabled
- Multicore Rendering: Enabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled
- Use Uber Shaders: Disabled
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 12
- Color Vibrance: 13
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: On
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: Gamer 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 10
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Graphic Card settings
- Display Vibrance: 70%
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546 Divina Blue
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Keyboard: Logitech G715
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Earphones: Logitech G333
- Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
- Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition
PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-12900K
- GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X
CS:GO enthusiasts can try out and implement m0NESY's in-game settings and configurations to get a fair idea of how the Russian AWPer works his way around the game.