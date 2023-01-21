m0NESY CS:GO settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov is a Russian professional CS:GO player who currently plays for G2 Esports as their primary AWPer. At just 17 years of age, the Russian AWPer is considered one of the most promising talents in the current CS:GO scene.

m0NESY surged to fame during his time as a player for NAVI Junior, the Ukrainian organization's academy team, when he was just 15 years old. After witnessing his potential to become a star AWP-wielder, several tier-1 contenders joined the race to sign him. In January 2022, G2 Esports made the wise decision to bolster their firepower by acquiring him.

Everything to know about G2 m0NESY's CS:GO settings in 2023

IlyaO @G2m0NESY World final champions. Thanks for all support, you make us stronger! World final champions. Thanks for all support, you make us stronger! ❤️ https://t.co/nDiZP3ZJp0

2022 was the first ever season in m0NESY's professional CS:GO career. Throughout the year, the youngster exhibited a performance that left the crowd impressed, with critics calling his performance one of the best by a CS:GO player in his rookie year.

m0NESY and G2's performance in 2022 helped them compete in various S-tier tournament circuits like BLAST Premier and ESL Pro League. He also earned his first CS:GO Major appearance at PGL Major Antwerp, narrowly missing an opportunity to earn his second one as G2 failed to make it to the IEM Rio Major.

The 2022 season also led m0NESY to his first trophy in professional CS:GO as G2 managed to close out the season as winners of the BLAST Premier: World Finals. He also bagged the award for the tournament's MvP, being the youngest player to do so at a big event.

As a result of his exceptional performances throughout the 2022 season, m0NESY earned several individual accolades, such as the Esports Award for Rookie of the Year and the HLTV Award for Rookie of the Year and Highlight of the Year. He was also named the seventh-best CS:GO player of 2022.

G2 Esports @G2esports One of the most insane plays of all time One of the most insane plays of all time🏆 https://t.co/cIOOxpgBKY

Below, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by m0NESY in his pro CS: GO career, according to data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2

eDPI: 800

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 2

Blue: 255

Green: 0

Red: 1

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 15

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch Options

-freq 240 -novid -tickrate 128 +rate 786432

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 110%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Streaming: Disabled

Effect Detail: Low

Shader Detail: Low

Boost Player Contrast: Disabled

Multicore Rendering: Enabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled

Use Uber Shaders: Disabled

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 12

Color Vibrance: 13

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: On

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Gamer 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: 70%

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546 Divina Blue

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Keyboard: Logitech G715

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Earphones: Logitech G333

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

Chair: Secretlab Titan G2 Edition

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900K

GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X

CS:GO enthusiasts can try out and implement m0NESY's in-game settings and configurations to get a fair idea of how the Russian AWPer works his way around the game.

