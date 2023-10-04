Best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) audio settings

CS2 was finally released to fans around the world. Since it’s free for all, a large chunk of players are hopping into the server to experience this new FPS from Valve. As it is a bit different from CS:GO in terms of map textures, recoil control, and more, people are trying their best to adapt to this title.

Having optimal settings is very necessary to win a competitive match in any game, and CS2 is no exception. By the same token, audio settings are critical.

Having the best sound settings can improve one’s gameplay experience and give them a competitive edge compared to other players.

In this article, we’ll go over the best possible audio settings for CS2.

Best sound settings for CS2

Expand Tweet

The developers have clearly mentioned in the description of the audio settings page that everyone should use stereo headphones to extract the finest audio experience from this game.

Here are the best sound settings for Counter-Strike 2 (CS2):

Audio Settings:

Master Volume : 70%

: 70% Audio Device : Default Device

: Default Device EQ Profile : Crisp

: Crisp L/R Isolation : 50%

: 50% Perspective Correction : No

: No Enable Voice : Press To Use Mic

: Press To Use Mic VOIP Volume : 30%

: 30% Streamlined Push-To-Talk : Yes

: Yes Play Audio When Game In Background: No

Music settings:

It’s recommended to use the music settings based on your personal preference.

Here’s a quick explanation of why you should go for these audio settings:

Master Volume and other sounds

Starting from the fundamentals, setting up your master volume is very important since it helps you concentrate on the game without missing any audio cues. It’s best to adjust the Master Volume according to your preference. That’ll help you bring out the ideal sounds for a better performance.

There is another option on the page, namely, music settings, where you will find options such as main menu volume, MVP music volume, and many more. We’ll recommend you adjust those settings according to your preference, too.

That said, increasing a couple of sounds, like the main menu music volume and ten-second warning volume to high, adds more gravitas and enhances the sense of immersion in-game.

Audio Device

It’s recommended to set your Audio device to the default option. In case you want to change the settings, make sure to select the right option to get proper in-game audio cues.

EQ Profile

CS2 is providing us with three EQ Profile options. The options are Natural, Crisp, and Smooth.

Natural will give you a very basic and normal sound experience. If you are a casual gamer, then you can opt for this.

Crisp will give you an enhanced experience in terms of audio cues. The mid-frequency band will be amplified through this setting, which will carry more information to your brain. You’re going to hear gun sounds, movement sounds a lot better than any other options available.

Smooth option is the worst of them all. However, the experience will be pleasant, and players can play long sessions with it. It’s the worst for competitive players as they’ll face a hard time hearing the audio cues.

L/R Isolation

CS2 devs have introduced this feature, which merges the sound in the left and right ears. Although, it doesn’t provide you with the proper information regarding the source’s location.

Adjusting the L/R isolation to a higher scale will get rid of the blending between your two ears. It will provide you with a sound closer to the original source.

Depending on your preference, we’ll advise you to set this option between 50% to 65%.

Perspective Correction

Perspective Correction is a brand new audio setting in CS2. It helps you to determine where the sound is coming from in your vicinity. The sound will resonate accurately depending on your field of view.

Essentially, if you want to have the good old CS:GO sound, you should select "No." However, if you want to try to experience something new, you can do that by selecting "Yes."

Streamlined Push-to-talk

This is another addition to the CS2 audio settings that wasn't present in CS:GO. You must select "Yes" to get the finest experience.

Some programs in Windows might want to take control of your audio device, which will significantly affect your audio settings and harm your competitive experience.

Setting streamlined push-to-talk to "Yes" keeps your recording device active to CS2 so that no other program can take over your audio settings.

These are the best audio and music settings for this title. Although players can have their preferences, if they want to enhance their experience throughout their competitive journey, we recommend giving the above audio settings a go.

For more CS2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.